Houston Press Singles Club: Hearts of Animals, Hiram and MyDolls

The Houston Press Singles Club is back this week and it's filled with jams that you're sure to get down to for days. New music alongside bangers from Hearts of Animals, Hiram, Tame, the Aspiring Me, Guess Genes, and Mydolls. While we appreciate you subscribing to this playlist and jamming these tracks, we remind you that purchasing music from these artists through their webstores or at their shows is the best way to insure that the music never stops coming.

Hearts of Animals go deep on Human Size. Photo by James Medford

If you're a band that does things differently, then you're sure to stand out. But if you're a band with endearing vocals, heavy riffs, and lyrics that go further than the typical fare, then you're probably Houston's Hearts of Animals. Over the years we've seen the band evolve but not as much as on their latest release Human Size. The album shows plenty of depth, but the catchiest and closest bridge between their present and their past is on the track "Lost in the Translation." Sounding closest to the early works of Juliana Hatfield, the riffs are heavier while those endearing vocals sit right in the pocket of the track that you're sure to bop your head to from start finish. You can purchase the band's music from most record stores around town, you can get a cassette version of Human Size from Miss Champagne Records, or buy merchandise from the band's Bandcamp page.

If you make electronic music, you need to either drop a ton of it or make it special to stand out. Luckily for Houston's Hiram, he's been doing both for a good while now. Originally going by another artist name, he decided to stay true and stick with his own name for his projects. Since then he's dropped more magical dance tunes than pretty much anyone else in town. Of course, with his latest single "For Anou" he proves will quick that all of that before was just warming up. This track features vocals from John Allen Stephens, but it's sexy, sultry, and you can still get your groove on to it. You can buy Hiram's music in digital storefronts.