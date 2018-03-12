Tove Styrke Brings Her Minimalist Pop To Houston

In pop music, standing out can be a difficult endeavor. Music, as crowded as it is today, doesn't leave much space for artists attempting to crack into the upper echelon of the industry. However, once you hear the music of Sweden's Tove Styrke, you should almost immediately become a fan. Styrke, has been pretty popular in her home country since 2009, and now ahead of her tour as the opener for Lorde, she's ready to step into a much larger role. The Houston Press was pleased to chat with Styrke about where she's from, what we can expect from her new album Sway due out on May 4, and what Houston should know before she takes the stage at Toyota Center on March 19.

It should be known that Styrke isn't coming out of nowhere, in fact she's already had a ton of exposure. Aside from the fact that she was on Swedish Idol, or that her string of singles from last year ended up with nods from Rolling Stone and Sam Smith, or that she's a Grammy nominated artist in her homeland. Styrke hails from the academic city of Umea, where punk rock has been a staple for a long time, and also where The Refused is from. When I remark about this, Styrke is shocked that I actually know about her city. "There's plenty of music there, but I think I'm the only pop princess there (laughs)," remarks the singer.

But regarding herself as a pop princess, no matter how tongue in cheek she means it or not, isn't too far off the mark. As a contestant on Swedish Idol, Styrke became known overnight though the show is very different than how it is here in the states. When we asked if she'd do it all over again she says, "Um, I think yeah. For me, in the end I got a record deal. I barely remember it, I was so young. But I got good at live T.V., and I was working with people I really liked. It wasn't a bad experience."