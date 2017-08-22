Former Treadsack Compound In Heights To Become Upscale Tex Mex Eatery

Hunky Dory and Bernadine's in the planning stages. Photo courtesy of Treadsack

The Heights property that used to house troubled Treadsackian eateries Bernadine's and Hunky Dory will be home to an upscale Tex Mex eatery and an adjacent fried chicken annex from State of Grace restaurateur Ford Fry come 2018. Fry, a Texas native turned Atlanta-based restaurant maven, plans to open Superica, which has two ATL locations already, in the former Bernadine's space.

Native Texan and chef Kevin Maxey's menu for Superica features tacos, fajitas, enchiladas and more Tex Mex that's not intended to reinvent the wheel, according to a press release, but as Fry puts it: "With so many versions of each ‘classic’ and popular dish, we picked our favorite versions of each using our non-negotiables of just-made, flour tortillas, warm fresh-to-order chips, various table salsas and cooking over live, Texas mesquite.”

Also expect plenty of agave spirits, local booze labels, and plenty of margaritas. The adjacent Hunky Dory space will be transformed into an annex inspired by the old San Jacinto Inn of Fry's youth, where fried chicken, raw and wood-roasted Gulf oysters, and burgers will reign supreme in a fish camp-style setting.

Superica, 1801 N. Shepherd

Projected Opening: Early 2018

