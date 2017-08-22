menu

Former Treadsack Compound In Heights To Become Upscale Tex Mex Eatery

Openings and Closings: Aqui Opens in Montrose


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Former Treadsack Compound In Heights To Become Upscale Tex Mex Eatery

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 3:02 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Hunky Dory and Bernadine's in the planning stages.
Hunky Dory and Bernadine's in the planning stages.
Photo courtesy of Treadsack
A A

The Heights property that used to house troubled Treadsackian eateries Bernadine's and Hunky Dory will be home to an upscale Tex Mex eatery and an adjacent fried chicken annex from State of Grace restaurateur Ford Fry come 2018.  Fry, a Texas native turned Atlanta-based restaurant maven,  plans to open Superica, which has two ATL locations already,  in the former Bernadine's space.

Native Texan and chef Kevin Maxey's menu for Superica features tacos, fajitas, enchiladas and more Tex Mex that's not intended to reinvent the wheel, according to a press release, but as Fry puts it: "With so many versions of each ‘classic’ and popular dish, we picked our favorite versions of each using our non-negotiables of just-made, flour tortillas, warm fresh-to-order chips, various table salsas and cooking over live, Texas mesquite.”

Also expect plenty of agave spirits, local booze labels, and plenty of margaritas. The adjacent Hunky Dory space will be transformed into an annex inspired by the old San Jacinto Inn of Fry's youth, where fried chicken, raw and wood-roasted Gulf oysters, and burgers will reign supreme in a fish camp-style setting.

Superica, 1801  N. Shepherd
Projected Opening: Early 2018

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >