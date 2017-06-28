Say Goodbye to One of Houston's Coolest Landmarks: Guy's Meat Market Closes July 3

EXPAND The hamburger at Guy's Meat Market. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Longtime regulars of 60-year-old Guy's Meat Market had plenty of stories to tell while waiting in line for smoked sausage, barbecue chicken, cuts of meat, and the store's signature 'BBQ hambergers' on Tuesday morning. Late last week, the shop announced via Facebook that after 60 years in business, it will be closing for good on July 3.

Guy's has been around since 1938, when Brad "Guy" Dickens first opened the original incarnation on Almeda. It then moved to Scott (and Southmore) in 1946, and to its soon to be shuttered home on Old Spanish Trail in 1958, turning out 200 smoked hamburgers a day.

EXPAND Regulars have been flocking to Guy's Meat Market for lunch Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

"I moved across the street from the shop on Scott in 1948," said an old timer at the register. "It was the first place I ever cashed a check."

"I just can't believe it," said another, giving a hug to Steve Free, a partner of Guy Dickens' son Brad who now pretty much runs the spot.

EXPAND Steve Free serves a customer. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Free, who started working for Guy's back in 1970, told the Houston Press it was time for the family-and-friends-run establishment to close up so he could retire. Brad Dickens already did so about five years ago.

The land surrounding the market has already been up for sale for over a year, Free said, and there is finally an investor interested— it will not become another meat market or restaurant. The shop's myriad butcher blocks and equipment will be sold at auction.

"Most people are coming in and are concerned about where they're going to get their barbecue," Free said. "I don't know what to tell them."

EXPAND No frills. No worries. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

This is the sort of place I'd suggest everyone get to before it shutters. In a city like Houston, where new developments and restaurant 'concepts' are a dime a dozen, this is a standout that speaks to an older time, the type of spot that has carved out a niche for itself with numerous regulars and without an air of ostentation in the slightest. There is the glass case of collectors bottles of Coke and beers adn rusty old cleavers, dusty with time. There is the time-worn feel of the place.

EXPAND Meat, meat, meat Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

EXPAND Serving up hot plates at Guy's Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

It's the type of place I wish I saw more of in Houston, and something that a younger generation of restaurateurs and operators might learn a thing or two from— how about some character instead of just, like, 'branding'?

EXPAND Inside Guy's Meat Market Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

The fact that you can find shelves with everything from Kleenex to canned corn, with white bread and the occasional rogue computer chair floating around an aisle, if you could even call it that, warms the heart. It's good for the soul. Spots like this are disappearing and you should probably be concerned about that.

Many of the regulars were stockpiling the shop's seasoning, Guy's Dry Rub, though it is still going to be available for purchase online.

EXPAND How to order at Guy's Meat Market Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Former Houston Press food editor Robb Walsh selected the barbecue—style burger as one his top 100 dishes back in 2010. Truly it will be a big loss for burger fans— the patty's are smoked and best when slathered in both mayonaisse and barbecue sauce. It is pretty dang dreamy and worth a trip before next week's shutter. I was also taken by the smoked sausage, with its touch of heat and snappy casing. The potato salad is pretty much perfection and borders on the tangy, mustardy side. I could eat it all day. In fact, I brought a bunch back to the office and did.