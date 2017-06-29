Your Favorite New Burger Spot Is Throwing a Huge Fourth of July Bash

EXPAND Put on your Joe Dirt garb and head to FM Kitchen. Photo courtesy of FM Kitchen

On July 4, you'll likely be trying your best to burn you eyebrows off in some way, shape or form. But for those of you who like to leave the grilling and party planning up to others, here are a few local eateries throwing down for good old Independence Day.

Meanwhile for those of you hoping to pick up some pointers this weekend on how to grill or troubleshoot any major fiery mishaps (actually that number is 911), LongHorn Steakhouse is hosting its annual Grill Us Hotline for immediate help from grilling experts on July 2, 11 a.m to 5 p.m. at 1-855-LH-GRILL.

Have fun everyone and stay safe.

FM Kitchen, 1112 Sheperd

Chef Ryan Hildebrand's Fourth of July celebration, dubbed FM Over Texas, touches down at the new eatery and outdoor chillin' spot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no cover, live music from DJ Yon Don and local bands No Rehearsal and Muddy Belle, $2 Lone Star and PBR (yes, 'Murica), $4 cocktails, backyard barbecue plate specials and the best of all: Apple pie milkshakes.

Goode Co.’s Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby

This longtime Kirby staple, which recently underwent a major renovation including a new outdoor stage, will throw down with two extremely meaty specials on July 4. For $10, you can get a cheeseburger, fries and domestic beer or $20 gets you a 12 oz Choice ribeye, fries and domestics. And of course it wouldn't be a party without live music— The Guzzlers will take to the stage at 7 p.m. And make sure to check out the fancy new cocktail offerings at the restaurant's new whiskey-focused Orange Blossom Bar.

EXPAND Gobble up margs on the cheap at Eight Row. Photo courtesy of Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale

An all day happy hour lasts from noon to midnight at this Heights boozing and taco truck hub with $3 beers and margaritas and $5 mules and Old Fashioneds. Hard to go wrong with that refreshing taste of freedom.

Platypus Brewing and Tacodeli team up for lots of fun on Washington. Photo by Cuc Lam

Tacodeli and Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington

With Platypus Brewing and Tacodeli's powers combined... guests can get in on one epic Independence Day celebration that will take to the adjacent parking lot with tacos, burgers, sausages, beer and wine, a kids area and live music by Sour Bridges leading up to the Downtown Houston fireworks show. Party starts at 5 p.m.

EXPAND Fouth of July: It's hell for claustrophobes. And dogs, mainly dogs. Photo courty of Radio Milano

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella

For those heading to see the fireworks in CityCentre, Radio Milano will combine two great things, a tiki party and backyard barbecue, from 3 to 8 p.m. with burgers, dogs, nachos, ice cream and snow cones, $12 tiki drinks, $9 popsicle cocktails,$8 sangria, $15 “Murica Flights” of Herman Marshall Whiskey ($15), and $12 Domestic Beer Buckets (includes a sixer). Inside, it will offer a Texas-themed prix fixe menu, $25 for three courses, plus $20 for American wine pairings. Could be worth it just for the complimentary valet.

Go mother cluckin' nuts for these 'Society Eggs' on July 4. Photo by Ellie Sharp

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington

This Washington Avenue eatery serves up two happy hours on July 4. The regular one rolls from 3 to 6 p.m. with $4 sliders, beer, wine, and well drinks plus half off cocktails. Th special Fourth of July Happy Hour happens from 6 to 8 p.m. with half price cocktails and food specials on signature dishes including the deviled Society Eggs with truffled basil egg salad and bacon, monkey bread and cowboy sliders. Yeehaw, y'all.

Bronx fried chicken returns with matzo realness. Photo courtesy of Kenny & Ziggy's

Kenny & Ziggy's 2327 Post Oak, 5127 Buffalo Speedway

Houston's favorite New York-style delicatessen resurrects its Bronx fried chicken, created specifically for Fourth of July a few years ago, available now and for a few months this summer. The thing about htis fried chicken? It uses matzo meal for extra crunchiness. You can order up the bird with sides for $21.95, but do save room for apple pie. Just take note, the locations are closing early at 4 p.m. on Independence Day.

EXPAND You can totally get this for free, dude. Photo courtesy of Hay Merchant

Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer

The Monstrose beer mecca hosting a Last Chance Growler Fire(works) Sale and Steak Night with some pretty incredible deals. All Hay Merchant-branded growlers will be free, and the bar is offering a $10 fill on a selection of beers including Live Oak Hef, Saint Arnold Lawnmower and Art Car, Firestone Walker Union Jack and Real Ale Fireman’s 4. A few bonus surprise beers are likely to be added. Plus, they offer one of the best steak nights in town, even on Independence Day. Just get there, you know, extremely early.

Cicis PIzza, Houston Locations

Parents will be happy to know that Houston area Cicis will offer a free kids buffet on the Fourth of July with with the purchase of one adult buffet and regular drink to customers who wear red, white or blue and mention the offer at the register. Again, patriotic garb and mention the promo when you pay. Got it? You can also get three medium, one-topping pizzas for $4 each (carry-out only) until July 30. Do it for the kids.

