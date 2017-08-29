Houston Restaurants Accepting Donations For Harvey Relief: How You Can Help

Shelters need donations of food, snacks, toiletries and more. Photo by Doogie Roux

Restaurants across Houston are getting major donation efforts off the ground, whether that means cooking up hot meals for first responders and residents currently staying in shelters or the George R. Brown Convention Center, or collecting donations of first aid supplies and everyday basic needs items at locations across the city.

Here's what's happening around the city currently, and how you can pitch in.

Have a Hugo's margarita for a good cause. Photo by Paula Murphy

Hugo's, 1600 Westheimer, will open at noon, with proceeds form the purchase of food and specialty cocktails going to Harvey relief. A rep for the restaurant says, "Our team will also be cooking to bring food to responders and shelters. We have a van we can safely transport donations from Hugo's to the shelter at the GRB and other shelters. If you are in the area and safe to do so, we will be happy to take your items to those in need."

Those items include food items that are single packaged products— think energy bars, raison boxes, packs of chips, crackers, cookies, anything you'd by in the Costco snack aisle— along with blankets, towels, baby items like diapers, formula, and bottles. If you want to donate clothes, they're in desperate need of extra large mens stuff.

Kirby Group lounging hubs Wooster's Garden, 3315 Milam, which opens at 4 p.m. and Heights Bier Garten, 1433 N. Shepherd, which opens at 3 p.m., will serve their full food and drink menus today, and are both accepting accepting donations to be taken GRB as well, with the following message: "They are in great need of FOOD (pre-packaged, easy open, ready to eat. No cans, no heating required). No clothes donations please.

What to donate, plain and simple. Image courtesy of Clark Cooper Concepts

Clark Cooper Concepts will be holding a donation drive at Coppa Osteria, 5210 Morningside Drive, in Rice Village from 12 to 5 p.m. today as well. The restaurant will collect the above items and drop them at The George R. Brown Convention Center.

Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, will resume regular service at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and fire and police departments and first responders will eat free. There will be $2 donations from select cocktails going to recovery efforts, and the restaurant will accept labeled donations as well.

Beaver's Westheimer, 6025 Westheimer, will open Tuesday for 3 p.m. (regular hours resume on Wednesday) and first responders eat for free. The eatery will also donate $2 from the proceeds of select cocktails and 50 percent of all merchandise sales to the recovery effort.

El Patio, 6444 Westheimer, will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and first responders eat free— side note: what we wouldn't give for some Felix queso about now.

First responders eat for free at Killen's BBQ, but the restaurant is ready for the public yet. Photo by Mai Pham

Starting at 11 a.m., Killen’s Barbecue, 3 613 E. Broadway in Pearland, is providing free plates of barbecue for first responders. Please note: At this time, there are no cashiers on site so they can’t accept paying customers just yet.

First responders will also eat for free at Dish Society locations near San Felipe and in LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch, starting at 11:30 a.m. They will also have limited menu and staff to open for the neighborhood.

Krisp Bird & Batter, 5922 Richmond, is donating its inventory today, cooking and coordinating with GRB staff to drop off food at 12:30 p.m. Way to go, chef Ben McPherson.

Antone's donated 2,000 po' boys yesterday to help feed first responders.

King's BierHaus, 2044 East T.C. Jester, gave away free beer to Houston residents yesterday evening. The restaurant will open tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. with a limited menu and first responders will eat for free cancelled due to staff shortage, sorry folks.

Frank's Pizza, 417 Travis, delivered pizzas to the Houston Police Department this morning, as first reported by Eater Houston, which also reports that Houston bartender Chris Morris, who is currently stranded in Dallas after a returning from a bartending competition in London, organized a fundraiser at The Standard Pour, which donated $1 from each drink sold on Monday night and all tips to Harvey recovery.

Truth Barbecue, 2990 Highway 290 West, will take donations of food, clothing, toiletries, and more tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Former Hunky Dory chef Richard Knight and former Press food editor Phaedra Cook are helping to mobilize kitchen crews and restaurants throughout the city to feed everyone from first responders to residents in shelters via the ever-resourceful Facebook group Houston Service Industry for Harvey Relief. As of last night, chef Knight writes:

We made some food for fire station #6 tonight and have 3 big meals planned for the police department tomorrow. We have Ned Elliott bringing a load of cooked food in from our Austin family also. We had food donated from ALICE blue and we are using the kitchen and food supplied by LES BA'GET, those guys are awesome. University of Houston are providing us with some produce, Fluff Bake Bar are baking some bread for sandwich bread . Krisp Bird & Batter are sending out 1000 sandwiches, Chris Shepherd is tending to firehouse #16, we will be sending some more out to station #6, Fork and Truck are donating chicken, Down House Houston have been collecting donations and shipping to shelters and feeding the locals, Wokker Food Truck Food Music Life Food Truck rocked it out at GRB , thank you to Pappa Charlies Barbeque for using your kitchen.



Know of a donation or fundraising effort happening at a local restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

