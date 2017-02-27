The Winners of 2017 Rodeo Houston's Uncorked! Best Bites Competition
|
Multitasking at Uncorked! Best Bites competition.
Photo by Francisco Montes
Last night, a sold-out crowd of about 6,000 packed the NRG Center for the 14th annual Uncorked! Best Bites Competition, the tasty lead-in to Rodeo Houston's impending food onslaught, landing at NRG Park pretty much all month long in March.
While folks noshed on dishes from 110 restaurants and sampled from some 400 wines, media and celebrity judges (including yours truly) gathered to rank 100+ entries in various categories on taste, texture, appearance, and creativity. The highest-ranked bites from the first round of judging were then scored by a "super panel” of judges, who decided the winners.
|
Hands off, it's mine now.
Photo by Francisco Montes
As for those winners, it was a little bit of a departure from 2016, in which Grazia Italian Kitchen swept top honors in the Lone Star Entree category, the Rookie Award, as well as runner-up in People's Choice. This year, Mostly Chocolate took top honors in the Two Steppin' Dessert Award and the Tasty Tradition Award, while Killen's STQ, which won the popular vote, and Hearsay, which took Rookie of the Year, both had strong showings Lone Star Entree Award, though Merlion on 4th took the big win in that category.
|
A happy camper at the Rodeo's Uncorked! Best Bites.
Photo by Francisco Montes
Here are the winners.
Trail Blazin’ Appetizer/Cheese/Bread Award
1.Revolver Kitchen and Bar — Achiote-braised pork sliders, jalapeño cabbage slaw, sriracha-honey glaze
2. Snooze, a. Eatery — OMG French Toast Bites
3. Cotton Culinary- Duck roulade
Lone Star Entrée Award
1.Merlion on 4th — Shrimp Raad Prik
2.Killen's STQ — Pork belly burnt ends with cherry habanero sauce and creamed corn
3. Hearsay Gastro Lounge at Market Square — Southern-fried Texas quail with sharp cheddar grits and a Thai chili/bacon/bourbon butter honey
Two Steppin’ Dessert Award
1. Mostly Chocolate— Hazelnut crunch and goat cheese chocolate
2. Crave cupcakes— Red velvet cupcakes
Tasty Tradition Awards
1. Mostly Chocolate— Hazelnut crunch chocolate with goat cheese
2. Merlion on 4th— Shrimp Raad Prik
Rookie Award
Hearsay- Southern fried Texas quail
Outstanding Showmanship
Cupcake Kitchen
People's Choice Award
1. Killen's—Pork belly burnt ends
2. Royer's— 'Not My Mom's' apple pie
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sabine Area Restaruant Association Presents Taste Of The Triangle
TicketsTue., Feb. 28, 6:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!