TUTS Lines Up Its 2024-25 Season Designed to Make You Laugh, Cry and Just Maybe Dance in Your Seats



Theatre Under the Stars will be creating one of the first regional productions of Disney's Frozen directed and choreographed by TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges during its upcoming 2024-25 season designed to offer a wide choice for theater goers.



As he ran through the season lineup, Knechtges said TUTS, like most other theaters in the country, is still trying to return to pre-pandemic sales levels with its productions With that in mind, he planned a season both serious and funny, with a range of musical styles designed to interest more than one type of patron.



Frozen offers what Knechtges considers a watershed moment for TUTS in its history. "We're one of the first in the country to get our own production of it. We’re creating it from scratch. I think that's a bigger deal than most people realize. We had to go to Disney. and do a big presentation and that's hopefully going to be the basis for several other shows from Disney Theatrical coming next. "



TUTS will also be taking its own look at Little Shop of Horrors as they worked to figure out: "How we can make a production that number one, fills our theater and takes into account more modern ways of staging it. It's hopefully going to be more environmental. It might thrill people and surprise in different ways," Knechtges said. .



"A mistake some productions make is to focus only on the musical aspects and not the book," Knechtges . The book of the show is so good. You’ve got to nail the tone of the piece honoring those glorious B movies of Roger Corman. That tone is really the key to Little Shop of Horrors. If they nail it, and I believe we will,

that's everything, it makes everything soar. It's also the casting. You cast the right people that know how to do that borderline camp/ and serious at the same time, it's marvelous."



Besides the wonderful music, Knechtges had other reasons for including for the Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen in the season:



"I also think not every show needs to be light and funny. that Musicals can also talk about hard to talk about things like suicide and families dealing with that. That was important to me to make sure that our season has a balance of that. That our audiences are exposed to all facets of musical theater.



The national tour of Mean Girls is on its way to Houston. "The movie was such a big hit and I feel like it’s in everybody’s mind. The trick of these seasons is trying to get something for everybody and I hope that Mean Girls is going to be attracting a different audience now. Plus it's so fun and who hasn't experienced that high school experience that they talk about."



TUTS is doing Waitress in collaboration with the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. said Knechtges there was a very small window to get rights and TUTS was able to get them back to back with 5th Avenue." I think it's going to bring in a different audience than some of the other shows. Sara Bareilles (a two-time Grammy Award winner who has sold over three million albums in the United States) wrote the score and it's really wonderful for somebody of her caliber to write for the theater and it be such a big hit. That mixture of disciplines is really awesome."



Another one that should attract a crowd is a personal favorite of Knechtges' — Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.



"I love In the Heights. If I had to choose between In the Heights and Hamilton, I would choose In the Heights. Both are brilliant. But In the Heights has such heart. At its core it's about a family and a community dealing with change and it's presenting everybody from this Latinx community in a positive light and the music is so wonderful that it encompasses a broad range of styles.



It's based in more modern, hip hop and rap but within that there are all kinds of things, showtunes, Broadway, pop along with hop hop and rap. I don't think he could have written Hamilton had he not written this first.



Last season , TUTS premiered The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical written by Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick. They're bringing it back for another holiday season.



"We're going to be tweaking it, trying to update it, but it is coming back. It was a big success for us. There's going to be some new sweaters we hope. The great thing about that show is is it changes based on the audience that’s there. So every time you go it's going to be a new show.



"I love that kind of theater that you don't know what you're getting all the time, but you know that you're going to get fun. So it bears repeating."





The TUTS Season as described by Theatre Under the Stars:



Dear Evan Hansen

September 10-22

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Book by Steven Levenson

The winner of 6 Tony Awards®, the Grammy® Award and the Olivier Award for Best

Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary

musical about life and the way we live it.



Little Shop of Horrors

October 22- November 3

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics and Book by Howard Ashman

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Houston get ready to feed your appetite for the macabre this October with a brand

new production of Little Shop of Horrors from Theatre Under The Stars!

Follow the story of Seymour, an unremarkable shop boy who discovers a rare and

unusual plant that will bring him everything he’s ever wanted, but at what price?



The Ugly XMas Sweater Musical

November 29 - December 24

Book by Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick

Houston’s new favorite holiday tradition returns to fill your season with joy and

laughter.

The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is the laugh-out-loud, interactive, hysterically funny

musical that thrilled audiences last year. The leaders of Regalia Uniforms invite you to

help them save their beloved company from a takeover by an international

conglomerate by making the best ugly xmas sweater ever. Come dressed in your ugly

Christmas sweater, sing along and walk the runway with us!



Disney's Frozen

December 10 – 29

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Theatre Under The Stars brings you Disney’s magical wintery treat, Frozen, for this

holiday season! TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, directs and choreographs a

brand-new staging of this smash hit musical.



Enter the icy world of Arendelle where the newly crowned Queen Elsa has

accidentally set off an eternal winter. Join her younger sister, Anna, along with

Kristoff, Olaf and Sven on a snowy adventure to find Elsa and save the kingdom.

Filled with enough magic, joy and laughter to thaw even the coldest heart, Disney’s

Frozen is the holiday treat you won’t want to miss!



Mean Girls

January 28 - February 9, 2025

Music by Jeff Richmond

Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Book by Tina Fey

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning

creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond

(Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original

director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for

the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie

falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina

George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way

that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Waitress

April 15-27, 2025



Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Book by Jessie Nelson

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, written and directed by Adrienne Shelly

Waitress is the smash hit musical loved by many, and we have a brand-new

production just for you. An Artistic Collaboration with The 5th Avenue Theatre in

Seattle, this heartwarming musical tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a baker and

waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband, Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly

becomes pregnant, she begins an affair with her doctor, Dr. James (Jim) Pomatter.

Looking for ways out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest and its grand prize

as her chance. Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie

Nelson, the musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name, written and directed

by Adrienne Shelly.





In the Heights

May 20-June 1, 2025



Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Conceived by Lin Manuel Miranda

For our final show of the Season, Theatre Under The Stars brings you Lin Manuel

Miranda’s first exhilarating musical, In The Heights.



Enter the vibrant New York City neighborhood Washington Heights, a place where the

coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and

the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s here that a bodega

owner named Usnavi and his friends dream, hope and work for a bright future.

