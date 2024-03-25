Alley Theatre Announces a Few Changes to Its Artistic Staff



Alley Theatre has announced several changes to its artistic company including the addition of Michelle Elaine, now part of a national tour of Clue, to its resident acting company.



Elaine has been seen on the Alley stage in Clue, Sweat and A Christmas Carol among other productions. Most memorably she appeared as Clyde in Clyde's at The Ensemble Theatre. The devilish role won her the Best Supporting Actress award in the 2023 Houston Theatre Awards.



For 2024-25 the Resident Acting Company will include Elizabeth Bunch, Michelle Elaine, Dylan Godwin, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Molano, David Rainey, Christopher Salazar and Todd Waite.



Brandon Weinbrenner, formerly the Associate Producer and Casting Director, steps into the role of Associate Artistic Director. Bradley Michalakis, previously the Literary Manager, will now serve as Head of Dramaturgy.



The Alley has also created a new position, that of Resident Artist. In a statement, the Alley said: "Amber Gray has served as Associate Director for A Christmas Carol, originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose. She will direct the production's remount this coming season. Her background includes producing at Arena Stage and The Public Theatre, and leading festivals like The Obsidian Theatre Festival and The Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival."



The Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose said in a statement: "Nina Vance, Alley's founder and long-time Artistic Director, had a resident professional company that included actors and directors, designers, and technicians. I am making a slight nod to Nina by welcoming Amber Gray in this role. In addition to directing the remount of A Christmas Carol this season, Amber will also assist with producing, casting, and assistant directing duties.”