Best of Houston® 2019: Best Arts Festival

Best Arts Festival: Houston Via Colori
Every year in mid-November the streets around Houston's City Hall are covered in colored chalk and no one gets in trouble for it. It's Via Colori, the arts festival that does such a great job of blending amateur and pro talent to produce amazing — if transitory — works of art. Onlookers get to see art being made right before their eyes and some of it in truly jumbo colossal form. The street painting event raises money for The Center for Hearing and Speech and last year it raised $400,000 — which helps to serve more than 8,500 children with hearing loss each year. There are music stages, a kids' zone and food to be had as well but the focus remains on the creativity and execution of some beautiful and breathtaking works of art. The streets of Houston have never looked better than with these murals on the ground.
Via Colori Houston
Downtown Houston, outside City Hall
713-523-3633
centerhearingandspeech.org/via-colori
Readers' Choice: Texas Renaissance Festival
21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission
800-458-3435
texrenfest.com
