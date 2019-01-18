 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
Via Colori is a street painting festival in Houston featuring more than 200 artists using pastel chalks to create amazing, if transitory, works of art.
Via Colori is a street painting festival in Houston featuring more than 200 artists using pastel chalks to create amazing, if transitory, works of art.
Photo courtesy of The Center for Hearing and Speech

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Arts Festival

Houston Press | January 18, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Arts Festival: Houston Via Colori

Every year in mid-November the streets around Houston's City Hall are covered in colored chalk and no one gets in trouble for it. It's Via Colori, the arts festival that does such a great job of blending amateur and pro talent to produce amazing — if transitory — works of art. Onlookers get to see art being made right before their eyes and some of it in truly jumbo colossal form. The street painting event raises money for The Center for Hearing and Speech and last year it raised $400,000 — which helps to serve more than 8,500 children with hearing loss each year. There are music stages, a kids' zone and food to be had as well but the focus remains on the creativity and execution of some beautiful and breathtaking works of art. The streets of Houston have never looked better than with these murals on the ground. 

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Via Colori Houston
Downtown Houston, outside City Hall
713-523-3633
centerhearingandspeech.org/via-colori

Readers' Choice: Texas Renaissance Festival
21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission
800-458-3435
texrenfest.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: