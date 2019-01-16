Best of Houston® 2019: Best Movie Theater

Best Movie Theater: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema LaCenterra

It starts off with the carpet. It’s a silly thing to swoon for, but the moment you see that tribute to The Shining on the floor in front of you, you know you’re somewhere movies matter. There’s only one Alamo Drafthouse in the Houston area (so far), but this one feels like the perfected version of the theater they’ve tried in other spots around the city.