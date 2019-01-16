Best of Houston® 2019: Best Movie Theater

Best Movie Theater: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema LaCenterra
It starts off with the carpet. It’s a silly thing to swoon for, but the moment you see that tribute to The Shining on the floor in front of you, you know you’re somewhere movies matter. There’s only one Alamo Drafthouse in the Houston area (so far), but this one feels like the perfected version of the theater they’ve tried in other spots around the city.
Reclinable seating, a vast selection of food and drink and an always interesting series of film events mean the average film fan and the devoted cinephile will both have great experiences once the lights go down. The Drafthouse has always put film first, but at their new home at LaCenterra it feels like the physical building itself lives up to what’s being shown on the big screen.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema LaCenterra
2707 Commercial Center, Suite K-100, Katy
281-492-6900
drafthouse.com/houston/theater/lacenterra
Readers' Choice: Landmark River Oaks Theatre
2009 West Gray, Houston
713-524-2175
landmarktheatres.com/houston/river-oaks-theatre
