Donkeeboy Unveils Leon Bridges Mural in Eado Along With Instagram Ticket Giveaway

New mural of Leon Bridges by Donkeeboy sits across the street from 8th Wonder Brewery in Eado.

Renowned Houston street artist and muralist Alex Roman Jr. (Donkeeboy) has unveiled his latest work of pop-art in East Downtown. The resident artist at 8th Wonder Brewery introduced a mural of Texas soul and R&B phenom Leon Bridges ahead of Bridges' April tour date in The Woodlands. In honor of the new piece, Roman will be giving away two tickets to the upcoming show via an Instagram based promotion.

Donkeeboy rose to fame in the Houston art scene thanks to his works of pop-culture-fusion — murals and smaller pieces that combine unrelated elements of popular culture to form visual and linguistic puns. Works like the now famous "PACasso" and "DJ Screw" (made with 4,379 screws) helped launch his brand in the street art scene both locally and nationally. His Eado murals like "Butt-Squiat and Warholio" and "Wonder Frida" have become defining elements of the neighborhood's bohemian aesthetic.