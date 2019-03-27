Game of Thrones' Mother of Dragons is Coming to Comicpalooza 2019

Never let it be said that Houston's Comicpalooza doesn't know how to catch lightning in a bottle. Just announced: Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones (about to enter its much-anticipated final season) will headline the event.

Also present during the May 11-12 event at the George R. Brown Convention Center will be Nathalie Emmanuel, who portrays her adviser Missandei.

According to a Comicpalooza press release: "This is the first time Clarke has appeared at a comic convention where fans can see her in a panel, take photos, and receive autographs."

Other already announced celebrity guests will include: