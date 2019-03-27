Game of Thrones' Mother of Dragons is Coming to Comicpalooza 2019

Never let it be said that Houston's Comicpalooza doesn't know how to catch lightning in a bottle. Just announced: Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones (about to enter its much-anticipated final season) will headline the event.
Also present during the May 11-12 event at the George R. Brown Convention Center will be Nathalie Emmanuel, who portrays her adviser Missandei.
According to a Comicpalooza press release: "This is the first time Clarke has appeared at a comic convention where fans can see her in a panel, take photos, and receive autographs."
Other already announced celebrity guests will include:
"John Barrowman from ‘Arrow’ and ‘Doctor Who’; Erick Avari widely seen in film and television including The Mummy, Independence Day, and Stargate; Billy Zane from The Phantom and Titanic; along with cast members from Amazon’s ‘The Tick’ including Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman, as well as, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ TV series and movie franchise. Joining the on-screen talent is an impressive comic book lineup featuring Neal Adams, Chris Claremont, Gerry Conway, and Dan Jurgens."
