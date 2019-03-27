 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
4
Guess who's headlining Comicpalooza this year.
Guess who's headlining Comicpalooza this year.
Photo courtesy of CAA

Game of Thrones' Mother of Dragons is Coming to Comicpalooza 2019

Margaret Downing, Houston Press | March 27, 2019 | 4:12pm
AA

Never let it be said that Houston's Comicpalooza doesn't know how to catch lightning in a bottle. Just announced: Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones (about to enter its much-anticipated final season) will headline the event.

Also present during the May 11-12 event at the George R. Brown Convention Center will be Nathalie Emmanuel, who portrays her adviser Missandei.

According to a Comicpalooza press release: "This is the first time Clarke has appeared at a comic convention where fans can see her in a panel, take photos, and receive autographs."

Other already announced celebrity guests will include:

"John Barrowman from ‘Arrow’ and ‘Doctor Who’; Erick Avari widely seen in film and television including The Mummy, Independence Day, and Stargate; Billy Zane from The Phantom and Titanic; along with cast members from Amazon’s ‘The Tick’ including Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman, as well as, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ TV series and movie franchise. Joining the on-screen talent is an impressive comic book lineup featuring Neal Adams, Chris Claremont, Gerry Conway, and Dan Jurgens."

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.