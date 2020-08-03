 
4
It's time to come clean, just as Evan (Stephen Christopher Anthony) finally did in Broadway at the Hobby's 2019 production of Dear Evan Hansen.
Photo by Matthew Murphy

The Hobby Center Gets Top Marks From Cleaning Council

Houston Press | August 3, 2020 | 11:44am
AA

Good news for all the people who would really like to get back to live theater but who in equal measure don't want to leave a performance with a healthy dose of COVID-19.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts announced today it has received top marks for the protocols it has set up "for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility," according to a press release.

The certification it received — the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation — means the Hobby Center meets the gold standard for cleaning strategies. GBAC STAR™ helps venues like the Hobby Center develop best practices for dealing with the results of a pandemic.

To get this accreditation, "the Hobby Center was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures," the press release stated.

 
