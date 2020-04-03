Let's Keep Going

In today's Houston Press you'll read a story about the A.D. Players announcing their 2020-21 season, one in which they'll be premiering two commissioned works. We have to admire their enterprise and optimism.

Our writer John Amar earlier this week told the stories of several artists busy adapting to present times and turning out new work, while Sam Byrd wrote about a symphony constructed by classical musicians working separately, then blending their efforts into one symphonic work. Amazing.

Hamilton is still coming to Houston in mid summer, courtesy of Broadway Across America. Main Street Theater has launched an ambitious online program, Art Together. There will be four components with regular, free online offerings. Catastrophic Theatre put a filmed version of its The Hunchback Variations online with the promise of more.

Jessica Goldman interviewed actors who've taken to Facebook, specializing in Sondheim and other theater greats.

All these individuals and groups are marching onward, thinking of new and inventive ways to practice their art, to reach out to the community. And the Houston Press has been right with them, detailing their efforts to let you, the reader know about them.

On March 19 we launched a membership drive for the Houston Press with a goal of signing up 1,000 readers who'll make a donation to us so that we can keep our publication going, able to pay writers and photographers who bring you coverage of our area.

Our goal has been to find 1,000 readers who'll agree to make an annual or monthly contribution to the Press by April 30. In return, you'll get a completely ad-free online reading experience, along with the knowledge that you've helped keep independent journalism alive.

We've gotten several sign-ups and we thank you for that. If any more of you feel inspired to join them, we'll be more than glad to see that.

In any event, know that the Houston Press, the proud presenter of the Houston Theater Awards for several years now, will continue to cover out arts community, bringing you the news you need to know about what's going on there.

Thank you.

Margaret Downing

Editor-in-Chief