 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Reading out Grimm's Fairy Tales.
Reading out Grimm's Fairy Tales.
Poster art

Houston's Performing Artists Say Don't You Forget About Me

Margaret Downing | April 7, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Their stages may be closed, but Houston's theater companies and performers continue to put themselves out to the community both to remind residents of their continued existence and to help at-home families with their down time as the coronavirus continues to spread in the area.

Several artists from Classical Theatre have come together to create videos of each of them reading one of Grimm's fairy tales. And thanks to editing help from Jeff McMorrough, those videos will be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting this week.

The videos are available via Classical's newsletter as well as its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile The Ensemble Theatre has started a series of its own, offering updates through its website and Facebook platform.

The Ensemble Theatre BOLD Online Series weekly program will post at noon on each of the following days:

Mondays: (Message Mondays) will include weekly videos or chats with The Ensemble Theatre leadership and guest artists to share updates, personal stories, and words of encouragement for everyone.

Thursdays: (Throwback Theatre Moments) will be designated as a time to share slides and images from past theatre events, performances, and special moments in The Ensemble Theatre’s history.

Fridays: (Family Fun Fridays) will feature workshops, artist performances from home, and streaming of some of the theatre’s archived performances.

Houston Grand Opera has partnered with Houston Public Media to present weekly radio broadcasts  on Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. Information on how to access this is at HGO.org/radio.

Fans of Opera in the Heights can watch its artists perform from home with any number of videos. For starters check out:  Andrew Surrena, Nicole Kenley-Miller, Kaitlyn Stavinoha and Ivan Conrad.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.