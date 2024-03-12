With Hollywood Calling, Kountry Wayne Vows His Current Comedy Tour Will Be His Last ‘Until 2026’

Kountry Wayne has not stopped his rise in the world of stand-up, and the smooth talking southerner is leaving it all on the stage with his latest King of Hearts tour, kicking off its national run in Houston at 713 Music Hall on March 15.

“Houston kicks it off for sure,” says the excited Georgian. “It’s just me speaking from the heart, man. I know I got the heart for the people. I’m coming to keep it real, and to be honest, this is the last chance for people to see me on tour, because I’m probably not gonna go back on tour until 2026.”

The nearing departure is a shock, as Wayne has moved up from comedy clubs to massive theaters in a rise other comics may envy. But it sounds like Wayne is setting his sights even higher. “I’m kinda busy right now,” he teases. “Got a lot of other things going on. So I am coming to speak it, to leave it all out on the stage. I’m gonna say some stuff that people are shocked I’m gonna say. But they gonna laugh until their stomach hurt for sure.”





Revealing some hints at what the future holds, Wayne has Hollywood in his crosshairs. “I am putting a TV show together, and I got these movies,” he says. “I got one done already on the script, and I got these movie scripts that I’m gonna be putting out. I think by the time I come back, I’m gonna have at least two movies dropped. Probably at least 3 done, and have at least one of them dropped. And I want to have that TV show already rolling.”

“Before I come back I want to get bigger and be seen. And be able to give, because when you are touring as a comedian, it’s hard to give Hollywood you business attention. That’s why most comedians don’t ever really make it. It’s because they keep you on the road all the time. So to be able to leverage and have enough going on where I don’t really have to tour, I’m gonna really do what my fans want me to do. They want me to be in the movies and all that. So I’m really gonna give that my energy these next three years.”

Before making the leap into cinema, Wayne says he’s been studying how great comics have transitioned into serious subjects in the big leagues. “In stand up, you are looking for the funny a lot. In the scripts, you are looking for a feeling you want to pull. It’s the same beat, but a different intention.”

He continues: “I think most comics to be honest, that’s the secret to hit the next level. All the comics who hit a serious face – think about Eddie Murphy. He kept that serious face, and it’s his face stays still. There’s a stillness. Jonah Hill – there’s a stillness. Will Ferrell. So I think it’s a combination of both to bring that real. Even on stage, I do a lot with my eyes – but I keep a still face. So you don’t ever know if I’m playing or not.”

Having learned so much as a stand-up, Wayne is luxuriating in all he’s gleaned with his newest act seen in the King of Hearts show. “It’s humbling, I’ll say that. You feel like I arrived at a certain point to a point, but there is plenty more room to grow. But you do feel more relaxed because you done did the comedy clubs, you done did the spot dates and the fact that you are able to go out on your own, and play theaters, especially in this economy. You feel appreciated for the art and the work you done.”

In a world that’s getting crazier, it might be easy to right off Wayne’s light-hearted humor as an escape – but that’s a notion the comic combats. “No, I am more of an answer,” he says with candor. “You can’t escape it. I’m just more of a: the world is what it is. Wayne, the way he rose, just be humble everyday and just look at the positives. That’s all you can do in this life, man. You can’t work too hard to make your life like somebody else, because you might not be happy. So just enjoy what you got right now.”

In an era when many funny people steer clear of being taken seriously, Wayne is unique. He seems most in his element when extolling wisdom. “To be honest, the comedy was more a surprise than the wisdom,” he says with a big laugh. “I was using my wisdom when I was in my earlier days, just in school and everything. I always had the wisdom. It really wasn’t, because my family used to tell me: he’s gonna be a preacher one day because I was always going around and talking, coming up with things. Nah, this part is not a surprise.”

In fact, his collected wisdoms turned into a book he’s very proud of:, which hit shelves last spring. “The book was amazing, man. I dropped the book, and to this day I still go back and I be talking to people. I still am going back to lessons I taught in that book. That book is powerful, that is one of those books that is gonna be around forever. It’s got the lessons of how I got where I am at, and its got lessons that can apply to everyone’s life today. That book is a real part of me. It pealed from my heart.”

The King of Hearts admits to preferring to lead with that part of his anatomy. “I go with my heart, because my sledge has got me in a lot of child support!” he zings.

When asked what drives him, he gives a thoughtful answer before building to the funny. “I am passionate about God and my kids, and people,” he lists, searching to ensure he misses nothing. “And I’m passionate about the truth. That’s what I’m passionate about. That’s what King of Hearts is all about. I don’t like no lies or beating around the bush, I like the truth."



"Truth is never popular! Truth is more powerful, but it is the most hated thing. Lies are the most popular thing because it makes everybody feel good. The truth make everybody take a step back, you know? I am more powerful in the industry than popular. I force myself to be popular, because the work, you can’t deny me. But popular is the lie. Lies are ooh. Feels good to drink it. A lie feels so good! ‘You look so good today!’ ‘Thank you, even though I been eating lamb chops every day!’”

