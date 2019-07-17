Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: Dog Show, Moor Fest and GONZO247's Jet

Imagine this weekend in Houston is a massive interactive scavenger hunt. Before Sunday is over, we'll have seen bar crawlers wearing Santa hats, dogs groomed to look like lions, a Hawker jet tricked out in 1960s colors, the first Moorish American festival in more than a century, and a simultaneous countdown to that historic moment 50 years ago when man first set foot on the moon. Rounding out the weekend is innovative and original theater, courtesy of Mildred's Umbrella and Theatre Southwest. Space City for the win.

Creative dog grooming contests are noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Photo by Cristie Williams

Get ready for cuteness overload at this week's Houston World Series of Dog Shows, where talented dogs dance, sit, stay, run, jump and catch. Favorites include the breed rescue booths in Hall C where adoptable pups will do anything to get noticed, including wearing pink tutus. The event schedule runs deep, but count on these during all five days of the show: C.A.P. designer doghouses, conformation and breed judging, a student art exhibit, and the popular McScotty Market retail shopping. Weekend-only offerings include the barn hunt, Sunday's creative dog grooming contests and — new this year — Houston's Rescues Have Talent.

The Houston World Series of Dog Shows is scheduled for July 17 through July 21 at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at NRG Park, 8400 Kirby. For information, call 281-536-0528 or visit houstondogshows.com. $5 to $15 (free on Wednesday; free for children 12 and under). Parking is $15 cash and free on Wednesday (for those who mention they're attending the dog show).



Ryan Kelly, Dennis Draper and Christie Guidry prepare for another Museum of Dysfunction. Photo by Rod Todd

It's a reunion of sorts for the darkest, quirkiest and most absurd short plays that have entertained audiences over the past ten years in Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company's Museum of Dysfunction. While rehearsing last year's fest, director Leighza F. Walker and the actors started tossing around their faves and 20 of those curated picks will be seen in Museum of Dysfunction XI: The Best of a Decade of Short Plays. Attend both weekends to catch 'em all.

Performances are scheduled for July 18-20 (round one) and July 25-27 (round two) at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at Studio 101, Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street. For information, call 832-463-0409 or visit mildredsumbrella.com. Pay what you can; suggested price is $25.

Rhianna Gallow and Tausheli McClure in Sandra Hosking's Foxgloves. Photo by Scott McWhirter

We're guessing the stage manager has nerves of steel over at Theatre Southwest as it gets ready to mount the 22nd year of The Festival of Originals (FOO). With five plays and five different casts wrapped up into one giant show, backstage logistics probably look like an air traffic control tower. Among this year's fresh, new plays are Steve Dolof's The Waiting Room, directed by Scott McWhirter; Paulette MacDougal's We Do What We Must, directed by J. Eric Dunlap; Jim Craft's Live a Little, directed by Steve Carpentier; Sandra Hosking's Foxgloves, directed by Matt Prideaux; and Alex Goldberg's Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Menchaca.

The Festival of Originals is scheduled for July 19 through August 3 at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. July 28 at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. For information, call 713-661-9505 or visit tswhouston.org. $17 to $19.

Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin described the lunar surface as magnificent desolation. Photo by NASA

It's hard to ignore the Apollo fever we're all experiencing here in Space City. From events at Space Center Houston, HNNS, MFAH, Discovery Green, and so many more, there's plenty to see and do in and around Houston. Take a moment to appreciate exactly what it took to send humans safely to the moon and back 50 years ago, then read our companion stories for all the details about where to go and what to do. Liftoff!

GONZO247 will be there this Saturday when the newly painted 1969 Hawker Jet is revealed. Photo by Mark Herman Reyes

He's painted murals, silos and art cars before. But Mario Figueroa Jr., who goes by the artist name GONZO247, has tackled the biggest project of his artistic career and emerged a winner. Work is done covering a 1969 Hawker Jet with colorful designs over at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum and there will be a huge unveiling this Saturday during the Wings & Wheels — Summer Block Party. A DJ will be spinning cool summer hits, they'll have guided tours of the museum, a special air show by Tiger Flight, and frosty treats and food trucks. The little ones will enjoy face painting, craft stations and story time when Danielle Metcalf-Chenail reads Alis the Aviator.

Wings & Wheels — Summer Block Party is scheduled for July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum, 8325 Travelair. For information, call 713-454-1940 or visit 1940airterminal.org. $3 to $7.

Vockah Redu calls his musical style "Pop Rock Neo Vock." Photo by Sam Gehrke

Moro Americana touches down in Houston in what's being billed as the first cultural renaissance in 106 years that highlights the Moorish American community. Presented by Solel International, headliners include Eclipse the Earthstar, Vockah Redu (fresh off his Come to the Sand Dune tour), a zydeco performance by Chicano-Creole artist Ruben Moreno, and entertainer Hotline from the Kingdom of Bahrain. Open up your world with Moorish American cultural acts, fashion, free food, dance and much more.

Moro Americana is scheduled for July 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Houston Area Urban League, 1301 Texas Avenue. For information, visit solelint.org/moroamericana. $20.

Santa hats, reindeer antlers, and jingle bells are welcome. Photo by Yuri Peña

Better than Christmas in July, the Hot Mistletoe Pub Run takes costumed revelers on a 5K that samples five beers at five bars and leaves shocked bartenders wondering what just happened. Co-hosted by Kung Fu Running Club and FFP Running Clubs, this year's race travels down Washington Avenue with tentative stops at NettBar, Underdogs Pub, Porch Swing Pub, Handlebar and Kung Fu Saloon; a portion of the proceeds from this event benefits Friends For Live.

The Hot Mistletoe Pub Run is scheduled for July 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Washington Avenue. For information, visit thedriven.net. $45 to $50.