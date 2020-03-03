A Power Shake Playlist Because You're Fantastic

This is how we deal with our feelings.

Did you seriously think we were going to leave you in a four-foot hole, five miles outside Vegas without six McDonald’s straws attached end-to-end for air and a gardening trowel seven inches away from your left hand to dig yourself out? Come on.

Shortly after a breakup, what you need is a power shake—in the form of a bangin’ list of I’m going to be okay jams.

Let’s get some basics down:

1. Finger snapping is the quickest way to show everyone around who is in charge. You. You are in charge.

2. “Accidentally” hair-whipping a coworker is exhilarating—that or sneaking up on them and catching that priceless didn’t see it coming look whitewashed all over his face. It’s the little things. Keep yourself laughing.

3. Dress up— in whatever you want. Sweatpants, crop top? Leather pants, crop top? No pants? You are a wildcat. And technically wildcats don’t wear any clothes so…

4. But most importantly, the louder the volume to more power the song translates.

And if you fancy a playlist of the following songs be sure to check out “Power Shake with the Houston Press” by Kate McLean on Spotify.

Breakfast is served, darlings.

“OctaHate” by Ryn Weaver: Eat cake. Drink bubbles. Dance on the table.

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” by SAINt JHN, Imanbek: I just really like this song right now.

“Cigarettes On Patios” by BabyJake: Um, yes. To all of it.

“Think About You (Galantis Remix)” by Kygo, Valerie Broussard, Galantis: You know that tree we grew together? WELL, I CUT IT DOWN.

“Better Places (feat. Nvdes)” by Pierce Fulton, NVDES: Line dance. Start a line dance right now. ATTN: We are all line dancing RN. One, two, three, four, and turn. One, two, three, four, and turn. One, two, three, four, and turn. See, it's fun.

“Wake Up” by Petit Biscuit, Bipolar Sunshine, Cautious Clay: Get up, buddy. Shades up, windows down.

“What’s My Name?” by Rihanna, Drake: Key word go "downtown."

“Golden Halo” by Tom Hillock, Nicolas Boscovic: Once again, headphones on, slow-mo dance therapy in the living room— and then bear skin rug yourself.

"You're Not The One" by Sky Ferreira: Go ahead, feel free to scream the chorus.

"Free (Feat. Emeli Sandé)" by Rudimental, Emeli Sandé, Cash Cash, Gazzo: Straight up anthem right here.