 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
The Broken Spokes, with guest bassist Nick Gaitan, at 8th Wonder Brewery.
The Broken Spokes, with guest bassist Nick Gaitan, at 8th Wonder Brewery.
Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Band For Drinking

Houston Press | January 15, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Band For Drinking:  The Broken Spokes

The Broken Spokes are one of Houston’s busier country acts. The gigs they take routinely have something in common – booze. Hooch. The sweet, intoxicating nectar of the gods. Whether they’re playing a brewery like 8th Wonder or a honky tonk like Whiskey River or big fests like the ZiegenBock Music Festival or Texas country music halls like the one in Gruene, there is going to be some drinking involved. The Spokes gamely match the action in these establishments with the perfect soundtrack for beer guzzlin' and whiskey shootin’. They have some go-to songs for these spirituous moments, stuff like “Moved Into a Bottle,” perhaps their best-known song.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

No band can make a career from simply trotting out tunes for booze hounds and barflies. These guys are all very gifted players who’ve previously pieced together a Houston Press Album of the Year nominee and regularly draw sit-ins by and kudos from fellow Houston music folks, like Nick Gaitan and Vinyl Ranch. They can call up a vibe to fit the mood and if the mood calls for a drink or two, they’re the band for the job.

281-682-9080
brokenspokesmusic.com

Readers' Choice: Poor Dumb Bastards
facebook.com/Poor-Dumb-Bastards

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: