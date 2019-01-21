Best of Houston® 2019: Best Blues Club — Emmit's Place

Best Blues Club: Emmit's Place

Prognosticators, including some of the very musicians who’ve worked hard to keep the music alive, have long predicted the death of the blues. It remains a living art form thanks to places like this southwest Houston night spot. There’s nothing fancy about Emmit’s Place. It’s a single, over-sized room with tables, signed posters and framed photos on its walls and occasionally some crock pot food at the end of its long bar. Everything points to a stage graced with a simple backdrop of red drapery. It’s a familiar sight to anyone who follows the club’s Facebook page, thanks to snapshots of the local and touring bands which throw down there, pictures usually taken by the bar’s owner, Susan Davis.