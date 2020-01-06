Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Beer Garden

Best Beer Garden: Heights Bier Garten

With kegs on the right, whiskey on the left, Heights Bier Garten and Worcester’s Annex is a meet-in-the-middle type taphouse and bar with individual swings, hammocks, and firepits to facilitate the feeling. Ninety-four beers on tap ought to keep connoisseurs busy from refreshing sours and ciders to buxom brown ales, hoppy IPAs and Witbiers that positively sing. Manning the spouts, the educated staff are happy to explain the difference between ales and lagers or in the least, let you taste around. To encourage more thirst, be sure to order something tasty from the bar menu that’s being executed at a high level. Nestled in the Heights neighborhood, and with banger favorites grazing through the playlist, Heights Bier Garten makes a solid happy hour stop too.

1433 North Shepherd, Houston

713-862-4940

heightsbiergarten.com



Readers' Choice: Saint Arnold Brewing Company

2000 Lyons, Houston

713-686-9494

saintarnold.com