Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Dive Bar

Best Dive Bar: Griff's Irish Pub

Jeff Bezos doesn’t have anything on the princes and princesses of the Houston restaurant industry on $3.50 you-call-it night at Griff’s (Sundays). Divey without being dirty, the decorative clutter is as sentimental as that fake Christmas tree you've hauled in and out of the attic since the '60s, cracked macaroni ornaments and all. Whether it’s your first time or fiftieth, Griff’s delivers major club-house feels especially on their steak (Tuesdays), trivia (Thursdays), karaoke (Fridays) and poker (Sundays) nights. And daily food and drink specials are out of this world— $20 will have you buzzed, fed, and on your way to wherever it was you were going, be it bed or beyond.

3416 Roseland, Houston

713-528-9912

griffsirishpub.com



Readers' Choice: Poison Girl

1641 Westheimer, Houston

713-527-9929

facebook.com/Poison-Girl-Cocktail-Lounge-35173892321