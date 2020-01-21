 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
When you're here, you're family.
When you're here, you're family.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Dive Bar

Houston Press | January 21, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Dive Bar: Griff's Irish Pub

Jeff Bezos doesn’t have anything on the princes and princesses of the Houston restaurant industry on $3.50 you-call-it night at Griff’s (Sundays). Divey without being dirty, the decorative clutter is as sentimental as that fake Christmas tree you've hauled in and out of the attic since the '60s, cracked macaroni ornaments and all. Whether it’s your first time or fiftieth, Griff’s delivers major club-house feels especially on their steak (Tuesdays), trivia (Thursdays), karaoke (Fridays) and poker (Sundays) nights. And daily food and drink specials are out of this world— $20 will have you buzzed, fed, and on your way to wherever it was you were going, be it bed or beyond.

3416 Roseland, Houston
713-528-9912
griffsirishpub.com

Readers' Choice: Poison Girl
1641 Westheimer, Houston
713-527-9929
facebook.com/Poison-Girl-Cocktail-Lounge-35173892321

 
