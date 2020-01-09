 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Public Services Wine & Whisky is a respite from the downtown Houston hustle.
Photo by David Rozycki

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Downtown Bar

Houston Press | January 9, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Downtown Bar: Public Services Wine & Whisky

Houstonians love vintage, which is why this space within the historic Houston Cotton Exchange building turned wine bar, turn-of-the-century seating and all, really checks off the ambiance box. Owner Justin Vann curates an extensive list of wine, whisky and fortified spirits, and holds educational classes several times a year. Bar snacks include spiced sardines in olive oil, Kunik and cured meats—hell yes. The space is able to be rented out for private events and is always a good plan when it comes to birthday parties.

And let's all start drinking more sherry, people. For no other reason then because it's delicious.

202 Travis, Houston
713-516-8897
publicservicesbar.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

