Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Downtown Bar

Best Downtown Bar: Public Services Wine & Whisky
Houstonians love vintage, which is why this space within the historic Houston Cotton Exchange building turned wine bar, turn-of-the-century seating and all, really checks off the ambiance box. Owner Justin Vann curates an extensive list of wine, whisky and fortified spirits, and holds educational classes several times a year. Bar snacks include spiced sardines in olive oil, Kunik and cured meats—hell yes. The space is able to be rented out for private events and is always a good plan when it comes to birthday parties.
And let's all start drinking more sherry, people. For no other reason then because it's delicious.
202 Travis, Houston
713-516-8897
publicservicesbar.com
