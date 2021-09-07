Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Cocktail Bar

September 7, 2021 4:00AM

Julep's Missionary's Downfall (left) and Nightshade Apero (right) are the perfect cures for a hot Houston afternoon.
Julep's Missionary's Downfall (left) and Nightshade Apero (right) are the perfect cures for a hot Houston afternoon. Photo by Meghan Davenport
click to enlarge Julep's Missionary's Downfall (left) and Nightshade Apero (right) are the perfect cures for a hot Houston afternoon. - PHOTO BY MEGHAN DAVENPORT
Julep's Missionary's Downfall (left) and Nightshade Apero (right) are the perfect cures for a hot Houston afternoon.
Photo by Meghan Davenport
Best Cocktail Bar: Julep

Master mixologist Alba Huerta has kept her crown jewel cocktail bar Julep cranking out both classic cocktails and a wide variety of innovative drinks for years now. Whether your palate tends to favor timeless drinks like the bar’s titular mint julep or craves more creative concoctions (like the Nightshade Apero currently on offer, the most creative use of the humble red bell pepper we’ve seen in years), Julep has you covered.

But while the bar’s cozy, dimly-lit booths are still as comfy as ever, what truly set Julep apart from the rest of the local cocktail scene during the past year-plus was its new cocktails-to-go truck. Throughout the pandemic, the Julep truck has trekked across the greater Houston area serving up classic Julep beverages at parks, food truck meetups and other events, much to the delight of COVID-averse Houstonians still looking to get their drink on. Anyone can reserve the truck to swing by anywhere within the city with just a tad of advance notice, and the bar’s trusty road staff will drive up, pump the brakes and whip you up a delicious drink (like the to-die-for piña colada in a hollowed-out pineapple) within just a few minutes.

1919 Washington
832-371-7715
julephouston.com

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation