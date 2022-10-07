Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2022

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Bar - Midtown

October 7, 2022 4:00AM

Holman Draft Hall allows you to set the bar's vibe depending on your visit
Holman Draft Hall allows you to set the bar's vibe depending on your visit Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Bar - Midtown: Holman Draft Hall

Most bars have the typical considerations of interesting, plentiful drink options or comfy, practical seating. From here to there, you’re likely to find a good drink special or a gregarious barkeep. So, deciding which is best just comes down to the vibe of the place. Holman Draft Hall has all the notable features of a solid drinkery, like the 100 craft beer taps on its wall, a full-service bar and a hearty pub feed. What makes it your best option in Midtown is how it’s not a “one vibe fits all” sort of bar.

The décor is sleek – there’s lots of glass and interesting tile work. Very haute. But, it’s also rustic, with wood, distressed iron and high ceilings throughout. Almost lodge-like. There’s an air-conditioned space with a cozy balcony where visitors host parties and also ample outdoor seating with picnic tables and swings for more casual get-togethers. You can choose a burger or a patty melt or reserve a “brunchuterie board” to class things up and satiate the hunger of your group. Make your own fun or swing through on the first Friday of any month for the bar’s local art showcase. Want a bit of elegance in your night out? No problem. Looking for an afternoon relaxing alone or with friends? They got you. Holman Draft Hall is spacious and the thoughtful approach to using that space means you get to choose the bar's vibe on any visit.

820 Holman
713-533-9392
www.facebook.com/HolmanDraftHall
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation