Best Music to Stream With Your Fourth of July Fireworks Viewing Experience

July 4 is almost upon us which means fireworks. Continuous booms, crackles and hisses: that's the soundtrack for the evening.

Unless you want to expand upon that by adding a specially curated music list to the experience.

Whether you set up sparklers in your backyard or better yet sit on a hilltop and leave it to the professionals or even just ease on back on your recliner chair with a can of beer in your hand and the TV in front of you, some carefully chosen accompanying music will add to the effects.

Of course, it can't be just any music. This isn't the time for dreamy ballads or slow-paced saga songs. To go with all those explosions of color into the darkness, the music has to loud and build. it had to have a strong pounding rhythm.

We listened to a lot of music calling it work and settled on the following. There's a classic classic, a rock and roll classic, a movie theme and yes, two modern artists known for burning up the stages they're on.

Ride of the Valkyries

We start off with the Ride of the Valkyries performed by the Houston Youth Symphony. Even if you don't know classical music you know this one. It gets you ready to ride across the prairies or up into the stars with the gods.

Great Balls of Fire

This is the movie soundtrack of one version of Jerry Lee Lewis' life but worth listening to for the clarity of the performance and the pounding piano that ends up engulfed in flame.

"Burn" by and performed by Ellie Goulding

Want to be inspired to do great things? Light it up.

"Star Wars (Main Theme)"

Lights, stars and going ever higher fearlessly into the uncharted adventure of space.

"Firework" sung by Katy Perry

Fill yourself with resolve and soar into the night with this one.