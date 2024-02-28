Blake Shelton Kicks Off RodeoHouston 2024 In Style

click to enlarge This would be Blake Shelton's sixth time on the rotating RodeoHouston stage, the first in six years. Photo by Marco Torres

Several times throughout his performance last night, Blake Shelton held his arms wide open towards the audience, as if he wanted to give everyone a big bear hug, thanking them for the love, energy, and applause. This would be Shelton's sixth time on the rotating RodeoHouston stage, and his first time back in six years."I've been here a bunch of times" said Blake as he smiled wide to the crowd. "I try my best to soak up the experience every time!It was a gorgeous evening for the opening night of RodeoHouston 2024. Guys and gals dressed in their best western outfits came out to see the rodeo, eat corn dogs and turkey legs, and see a great show. The paid attendance of last night's event was a respectable 59,461.The set list began with the trio of "God's Country," "A Guy With A Girl," and "Neon Light." Shelton lives on the edge of several worlds: country and Hollywood, traditional and modern. He took a swig of his whiskey (or tequila) and raised his glass towards the crowd. "Let's have some real fun out here!"It was then that Blake's wife made a surprise appearance. The superstar Gwen Stefani joined Shelton on stage for the duets "Nobody But You" and "Purple Irises." She looked like an angel dressed in a purple shawl with fringe, her blonde hair flowing over her shoulders. The country boy married the California girl, and now they make beautiful music together."I was holding on to that big secret, and it was so hard to not tell anybody!" confessed Shelton. "By the way, Houston..... You're welcome! That was my wife, Gwen Stefani!""Now let's play some of my old ones," he followed, continuing with "Ol' Red," "Austin," and "Honey Bee." Although Shelton is not quite on par with the great country music storytellers of the golden era, he is a talented songwriter, and sure can paint a pretty picture with his songs."Well look at that! They're doing the cell phone light thing that I like so much" he said during the song "Austin." That track was Shelton's first hit. "This is the song that got me here!"Shelton's current tour is entitled "Back To The Honky Tonk," and which was most evident with his last songs of the night, "Hillbilly Bone" and "Boys Round Here"."We all have a hillbilly bone down deep inside," sang Blake to the bluesy rock track. "You can't help but hollerin' YEE-HAW!" These lyrics definitely represent what Houston feels during Rodeo cook off and the 20 days of concerts that follow.The track "Boys Round Here" has always been very humorous to me as it leans on a country rap motif that references the 2010 rap classic "Teach Me How To Dougie" by Cali Swag District."I love Texas!" proclaimed Shelton near the end of his set. "I love Houston and I love this place!"He then hopped offstage and onto a black Ford F-150 and rode away into the belly of the arena.What a great way to kick off the 2024 RodeoHouston season. The lineup is interesting and exciting this year, and we will be back a few more times for more music, more fun, and definitely more corn dogs!