Eric Church … the Most Underrated Man in Country Music?

Eric Church was the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in 2020. He’s won the CMA Album of the Year Award twice. Church has five Platinum albums to his name, multiple others Gold, hit singles for days. His live shows are the stuff of legend – 3-hour marathons that play like sprints.
Church is even headlining the final day of Rodeo Houston on Sunday, a designation previously reserved for the likes of country icons like Garth Brooks and George Strait.
So, yeah, Eric Church is a really big deal, one of the greatest musicians (country or no) of his era. Then why does it not feel that way?
When talk turns to the greatest country artists of the modern era, names like the aforementioned Strait and Brooks come to mind, as do greats like Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw.
When talk turns to the most noteworthy and commercially successful country acts of the 21st Century, Jason Aldean certainly gets his due. As does Luke Bryan. Same for Zac Brown Band.
The hottest country acts in the game today? Morgan Wallen. Luke Combs. Zach Bryan. Chris Stapleton.
Each of the artists above certainly belongs on their respective lists, but when talk comes to each, why doesn’t Church’s name jump to the forefront?
He's been a commercial force for the better part of 20 years and is universally respected by country diehards and casuals alike, not to mention the envy of many of his contemporaries. He can craft a radio hit, turn out more rock-like fare in droves and do poignant with the best of them.
He can do it all. And maybe that’s the problem.
George Strait produced harmonious, radio-friendly hits for decades. Garth Brooks was a country supernova who crossed over into pop before it was a thing. Shania Twain followed his lead. Luke Bryan sings often of tailgates and tanlines, Aldean of other varieties of country staples. Wallen creates music with enough edge to be cool and enough melody to make him the biggest name in country today.
Church? Yeah, good luck putting him in a box.
The guy rocks – see “That’s Damn Rock & Roll” and “Heart on Fire” as recent examples. He makes hits that tell stories and have heart, most notably, “Springsteen” and “Talladega.” He can be just plain fun (“Cold One,” “Drink in My Hand”).
Oh yeah, he also released what some consider the greatest country album of the 2010s, Mr. Misunderstood,” a stripped-down ode to country music that features some of his best material, in particular, “Record Year,” “Holdin’ My Own” and “Round Here Buzz.”
Point being, Church may never top any number of lists that designate the best, brightest or most notable artists in country today. Perhaps that’s by design. After all, why do any one thing well when you can excel across the board?
Underrated though he may be, country music is infinitely better with Church in its ranks. On Sunday, Rodeo Houston fans are going to find out firsthand.
