50 Cent Has His Debut Performance at the Houston Rodeo

Joined alongside by G-Unit the MC ran through songs from his 20 year career. Photo by Darrin Clifton

The Queens MC performs for the packed house. Photo by Darrin Clifton

Setlist:



“Put your lights up” yelled Tony Yayo as 50 Cent stood center stage in an Astros Jersey. “I want to see the whole stadium lit up!”As the audience began lighting up the darkness with the camera phones, the keys from “Many Men” off 50’s debut album began playing in the background. The song's signature gunshots rang throughout NRG stadium with the first one triggering the Astros jersey to be ripped from Jackson’s body revealing a Space Cowboys Jersey. With each firing a new Houston sports team was revealed. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson wants to make sure Houston knows he’s here and is doing everything in his power to be a part of the city’s culture.Curtis Jackson has built an empire under his moniker 50 Cent, leaving his imprint on everything from film to fashion to sports to alcohol and more. In 2021, the entrepreneur moved to Houston and quickly began making headway with the city's business community.In between trolling celebrities online, like his recent shots at Ja Rule and Diddy, the rapper has used his Sire Spirts brand to partner with the Houston Rockets and the Toyota Center, created Tycoon Weekend revolving around its own Comedy Festival, creative and entrepreneurship program giving out $500,000 in investment to student-founded companies, made his cognac and champagne official brands of the Houston Texans, signed a multi-year partnership for his Sire brand with the Houston Astros, expanded his G-Unity Foundation to partner with school districts like Houston ISD, and made significant steps to partner with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.The Queens, New York rapper sold a winning bottle of wine for a record setting $325,000 at the Rodeo’s International wine competition while taking pics for Instagram in a suit and cowboy hat alongside prominent Houston political figures like Harris County DA Kim Ogg. Jackson captioned the picture of him selling the record-breaking bottle saying “Look, Houston is different. The important people around here go to the Rodeo. If you don’t go, you’re not important!”It’s safe to say that 50 Cent plans to make Houston his home for a while. That’s why it should not have been a surprise when the MC was announced as the performer for Black Heritage Day. While the “Many Men” rapper has performed in Houston before, most notably at the Toyota Center this past August for the anniversary tour of his debut album, this was Jackson’s first time performing on the rodeo stage.Bun B has helmed Black Heritage Day for the past two years, with his stadium filling H-Town Takeover and Southern Takeover, but this year his All-American Takeover was moved to the 11th leaving 50 Cent with some big shoes to fill. It's fitting as Bun B is quoted in a 2013 interview with Hip-Hop DX saying that 50 was one of the first New York artists that called and wanted UGK to be on a project. This was before the duo’s feature on Jay-Z's “Big Pimpin.”In those days 50 was a young upstart and UGK were well on their way to becoming southern legends. Now Bun B and 50 Cent sit as moguls in their respective industries, with Jackson keeping his hands in all his previously mentioned businesses and Freeman helming his ever-expanding Trill Burgers brand. While Bun has helped open the doors of the rodeo even wider for Hip Hop artists like 50 are helping to bring even more fans into the rodeo fold.It’s paying off with more than 74,000 making their way to the stadium to see the New York transplant. Whether working through hits like “Hustler’s Ambition” or “Disco Inferno,” 50 and his G-Unit counterparts rocked the crowd as they performed hits from his 20 plus year career. The show, however, wasn’t just focused on Jackson.“You know this wouldn’t be a show without some surprises,” exclaimed Yayo while looking at a smiling 50. As the two laughed, Da Baby ran out onto stage, performing his hit Rockstar. He wouldn’t be the only guest.“I got more surprises for you!” yelled 50 before bringing out Flo Rida to perform “Low” and “My House”. He would later bring our Jeremih to perform their collab “Down on Me.” 50’s rodeo performance was similar to his Toyota Center show which may or may not fly with the Rodeo officials. While the crowd ate it up there were a couple of moments where the cameras panned away from the dancers as to keep the family friendly atmosphere, particularly as Jeremih went through his solo performance of “Birthday Sex.” The cuts, however, were minimal and didn’t stop the pace of 50’s show.Overall, 50 Cent was able to add the Rodeo as another accomplishment in his already storied career. The pair up between the two is most certainly not the last.P.I.M.PI Get MoneyHate It or Love ItIf I Can’tMagic StickHustler AmbitionThis Is How We DoWhat Up GangstaCandy ShopDisco InfernoRockstar (DaBaby)Suge (DaBaby)Shake Sumn (DaBaby)Window ShopperBest Friend21 QuestionsJust a lil bitTheme song to PowerThe Woo (Pop Smoke)Low (Flo Rida)My House (Flo Rida)Ago TechnologyDown on Me (Jeremih)Birthday Sex (Jeremih)Baby By MeMany MenI’m the Man (Remix)In Da Club