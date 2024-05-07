Country Kicks Off Houston Summer Concert Season in a Big Way

It’s hard to say when the summer concert season officially begins in Houston. For one, our local weather is such that it can often feel like summer in March. On the other hand, we’re treated to great live music pretty much year-round, so breaking up by season seems a moot point.



Either way, this weekend is shaping up to be a great one for warm weather and live country music. It begins with Kenny Chesney and Megan Moroney on Thursday night in The Woodlands, followed by a weekend full of great live acts as part of the Big as Texas Music Festival. The three-day festival, featuring headliners Thomas Rhett, Billy Strings and Dierks Bentley, takes place all weekend at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe.



Some of the artists on tap this weekend are already legends, others more obscure but equally respected, others on their way up in the loaded country music scene. Here’s a sampling of what to expect over four days of country greatness.



DIERKS BENTLEY

Dierks is an interesting case, in that he’s one of the most commercially successful country artists of the past 20 years but is rarely mentioned alongside the likes of Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Chesney (more on him in a bit) as one of the 21st Century greats. Bentley has released 10 proper studio albums, seven of which have debuted atop the country charts and two more inside the top five. Regardless, the guy is a modern-day icon and his festival-closing headliner set on Sunday night will be worth the price of admission, particularly if he plays such country radio stalwarts as “Settle for a Slowdown” and “Feel That Fire.”



KENNY CHESNEY

Summer(ish) in Houston before it gets truly scalding. Chilling on the lawn in the Woodlands as the sun sets, cold one in hand. Chesney belting out summertime classics like “Beer in Mexico” and “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems.” To quote the man himself, “never wanted nothing more.”



Hard to believe this duo has been at it for a decade. During that time, Sugar Land’s own Maddie Marlow and bandmate Tae Dye have continued their ascent through the crowded Nashville scene, including a prime afternoon slot at the recent Stagecoach Music Festival (aka Country Coachella, given its locale and influencer energy). They’re up Friday afternoon in Conroe, and it’s worth hurrying out there to hear the likes of “Girl in a Country Song” and “Die from a Broken Heart.”Speaking of ascents! Also fresh off a prime afternoon slot at Stagecoach, Moroney is quickly climbing the country ladder, including opening for Chesney on select dates as part of his summer tour. Despite having only released one proper studio album to date – last year’s– the 26-year-old Georgia native has already logged a slew of hit singles, most notably “Tennessee Orange.” If you’re lucky, expect some tracks from her upcoming album, “,” which drops in July.All Rhett does is crank out hits. Each of his six studio albums has peaked at No.1 or No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums charts, and he’s logged 20 top-10 singles along the way. In addition to his success as a recording artist, Rhett is also one of the more accomplished country songwriters of the past decade-plus, having co-written alongside such country heavyweights as Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line. And his dad is Rhett Akins, he of "That Ain't My Truck" fame!Shires isn’t exactly a household name, but she should be. One of the premier singer-songwriters in country today, the Texas native has drawn comparisons to country legends Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris, so, yeah, good company indeed. She’s also – alongside Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby – a member of the supergroup The Highwomen, who released their first – and, hopefully, not last – studio album in 2019. Her most recent solo effort – 2022’s– is damn near perfection.The Beaumont native had a pretty phenomenal Nashville run in the mid-'90s (five No.1 singles in 1993-94 is mighty impressive) and has since transitioned into an absolute staple on the country touring scene. Walker split the recording time for his most recent studio album, 2021’s, between Nashville and Galveston. He’s also quite the humanitarian. Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis almost 20 years ago, and since then, has engaged in many forms of charity related to MS awareness and outreach.We’ll keep this one short. Yoakam, who plays Big as Texas Fest on Saturday, is an absolute living legend. If you’ve never seen him, you should make it a point to do so this weekend. And, if you have, well, seeing Dwight Yoakam another time is never a bad idea.