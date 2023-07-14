Lah Pat's Rodeo Helps to Move His Musical Career Forward

The goal in life for most musical artists is to receive accolades and monetary success. The icing on the cake is when the artists receive praise from a contemporary that he or she admires. For Lah Pat, the buzz coming from his first single is due to receiving high praise from an artist he never expected.



“I was working with a DJ group. One day they hit me up and said he wanted to talk to me,” recalls Lah Pat. “He just talked to me like a regular person. He let me know I had a lot of talent and to keep doing what I was doing.”



The “He” in question was Elgin Lumpkin, better known as Ginuwine. The R&B sensation rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s with singles like “Differences,” “In Those Jeans,” “So Anxious” and “Pony.” The last single “Pony” was certified Platinum and helped propel his debut album to the top of the charts. Almost two decades later “Pony” is helping newcomer Lah Pat garner his own success. His hit single “Rodeo” has been moving up the charts because of the strength of its viral success.



“A friend of mine challenged me to write it while I was incarcerated. I never even finished it. When I got home, I was humming the melody on [Instagram] live, and someone said I needed to make a track. I figured why not.”

The “why not” turned into his first charting single, eventually gaining him enough success to sign with 300, the label which is home to artists like Mary J Blige, Gunna, Phony Ppl, Tee Grizzley, Young Thug, and Houston’s own Meg Thee Stallion. When the label asked him about finding someone for the remix to “Rodeo” he expressed wanting someone with a feminine side. After playing a few songs, he immediately went with Alabama rapper Flo Milli. Months later Lah Pat would be filming a music video alongside her as the remix to “Rodeo” began to go viral again.



“Filming the video was one of the most amazing experiences. We had an amazing director that really listened to the song. When I got to the ranch my mouth was wide open. The dancers were perfect. The energy was perfect. The vibe was right. It was just me and my team on a ranch with a bunch of big, old peacocks.” laughs Lah Pat.



Now Lah Pat prepares to release new music as he makes his way towards the release of his debut album. The MC that made his way to Houston during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina is looking to make his mark on the city he now calls home. The name Lah Pat even comes from the drawl of his people from back home saying little Pat. Once he got to Houston, the MC was quickly accepted by Northside neighborhood of Acres Home and now calls the city home. With more singles and an EP on the way Lah Pat wants to make sure he capitalizes of the momentum of “Rodeo.”



“Ginuwine told me to not stop what I was doing. He let me know I could have longevity in this game. Just don’t stop. I’ve got to keep going.”