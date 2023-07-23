Shania Twain Rips the Roof Off The Woodlands Pavilion

click to enlarge Shania Twain got up close and personal with her fans under The Woodlands Pavilion. Photo by Jennifer Lake

click to enlarge Twain was in command of her larger than life Queen of Me Tour last night in Houston. Photo by Jennifer Lake

Last night at The Woodlands, Shania Twain, who at this point in her career should be referred to in only superlatives — Legend, Icon, and Queen — rocked The Woodlands with a magnetic stage presence and a high voltage, celebratory career spanning set list that, coupled with the Texas heat, might as well have beat us all to a pulp.“Houston, you are on fire,” Twain told the sold out pavilion before playingtitle track, practically punctuating each word of her declaration with hand-clap and fire flame emojis.Her currentTour postures itself in support of Twain’s newest album of the same name, but it really shines as a25th Anniversary Tour. That mammoth record was on display last night more than any other in her storied discography that transcended country music, crossed over into stadium rock, and ascended into pop stratospheres.Twain breathed colossal energy into her earlier earthquakin’ cuts (“Any Man of Mine”), led the shed through a three part harmony choir class (“Honey, I’m Home”), draped the stage in capital-P Patriotic visuals (“Rock This Country!”), and channeled her instantly recognizable vocal subtleties with sizzling dexterity (“If You’re Not In It For Love I’m Outta Here!”).After an understated show opening entrance mid-crowd (“Waking Up Dreaming”), the tour’s production value kicked into its highest gear of the night with Twain emerging onstage — red dress, red wig — backed by visuals of a launching rocket ship and sky high fog cannons (“Up!”). After liftoff, Twain appeared on a metallic, horse-shaped motorcycle (“I’m Gonna Getcha Good!”), because what other mode of transit do you take after the Apollo Shania?Some of the night’s strongest offerings, and most human moments, were in the ballads. Twain’s impeccable songwriting here still rings earnest (“You’re Still The One”), sweeping (“Forever and For Always,” with an especially generous vocal performance), and, this writer will shamelessly admit, breathtaking (“From This Moment On”).But the highlight of the night was Twain’s one-two punch encore of “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” complete with the original outfit from the latter’s music video.“This girl has never been on the live stage before, so this is - it’s her first tour after being in a museum for 25 years actually,” she told the fired up crowd in between the two songs that all but define her musical legacy.“It’s just so wonderful to still be sharing all of these fabulous memories and music together after 25 years. Thank you so much for still being here with me. And I hope this night has made you feel incredible. Let’s take the roofWhat followed could also be described in only superlatives: pure bliss, totally crazy, no you-know-whats given, and some really big time Let’s Go Girls Energy.Cheers to 25 more years, Shania.When, oh when, will Shania Twain play the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo again?