Drive-in Music Festival Metamorphosis Scheduled for This Saturday

In the new normal of living with COVID-19, the way we experience concerts has had to change. Though some venues around town are slowly opening up and holding smaller, socially distanced concerts, drive-in concerts are popping up around the world.

Metamorphosis, a drive-in music festival, will take place in the Minute Maid Park parking lot on Saturday June 13. The event can accommodate 350 cars and will feature three stages with artists performing from 7 to 11 in the evening, with some bands performing simultaneously.

Participating artists include Los Skarnales, Bayou City Funk, Guilla, Lords of Kool, DJ IV, Aaron Hermes and more. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite. The event will be filmed to be released and available to watch at a future date.

Attendees will receive a pair of sanitized headphones upon entering the parking lot which will feature three channels, allowing audience members to jump back and forth from performances throughout the event.

People are encouraged to stay in their cars but will be allowed to move around as long as they wear their masks and respect social distancing. There will be food trucks and restrooms available in the parking lot for audience members.

Chuy Terrazas of Los Skarnales organized the event. Terrazas had read about a drive-in concert in Lithuania that piqued his interest and then noticed that the idea was catching on around the world as a safe and socially distant way to enjoy a concert.

Terrazas took his idea to friend and owner of Limitless Light + Sound, Dash Speer who helped him take this idea to the next level by including the use of his multi channel headphones for the concert experience. Speer is the organizer of a growing number of Silent Disco events around town using this same technology prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With Speer’s technology, audience members will be able to make their choice between the bands and get access to quality sound right and the freedom to select their own volume. The bands will be performing live, but organizers have taken steps to avoid sounds bleeding into one another and assure quality sound for everyone.

“It’s not just going to be a Skarnales show,” assures Terrazas. “This is something that has never been done, at a time when we really need it because this is about healing and bringing community together.”

Metamorphosis was originally scheduled to take place in May but out of respect for Judge Lina Hidalgo’s stay at home order, organizers and artists involved decided to postpone the event until the order had been lifted.

Terrazas says that everyone involved in this event has taken the pandemic seriously, with some even losing relatives and being unable to attend the funerals due to restrictions.

Throughout the pandemic and the recent events protesting police brutality and racism, Terrazas saw first hand how his friends and family were suffering and processing this strange ride we are all on.

“It’s wild how music healing Houston now means even more than it meant when I first created the concert. Now we need healing even more than before with all we've just experienced and so this was for me a celebration of life and a celebration of coming back together,” says Terrazas.

Adding, “I want this to be about all of us, as an art community, coming together to uplift each other and to uplift Houston as a community.” Terrazas explained how all of the bands and people involved in this event, from beginning to end are friends who are more than happy to get back to work.

He was inspired to name the event Metamorphosis after his own family's motto to always keep learning, evolving and growing no matter what. “Wouldn't that be terrible to die a caterpillar but you were meant to have wings and fly like a butterfly?”

“When people were dealing with COVID-19 and being shut in, a lot of people were talking about how it's like we are in cocoons and so I thought, well if we’re in a cocoon, that means we've got to come out with our wings and somehow find a better path. The path that we were on as caterpillars no longer serves us once we have wings,” he explains.

Metamorphosis will take place Saturday June 13 at the Minute Maid Park parking lot, 500 Bastrop, 7 p.m. Visit the eventbrite website for ticket information. $25.