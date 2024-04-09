Maynard James Keenan's SESSANTA is a Different Kind of Birthday Party



Maynard James Keenan says not to be fashionably late to his birthday celebration.



“Make such that people know to show up as the show starts because there is no opener. You’re probably not getting the band you expect at the start,” he says. “Be on time.”



This birthday celebration is going to be different from a lot of concerts you’ve attended. Dubbed SESSANTA, the tour features three rock powerhouses — Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle — on stage at the same time. Rather than one band performing a full set, then another band playing a full set and so on, the bands will be taking turns performing their hits on stage and guesting with each other. Keenan wanted something new for this tour, something he had tried before 10 years ago for his 50th birthday.



“It was fun rolling one drum set in as the other drum set is rolling off,” he says of his Cinquanta show that included A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Failure. “It was just fun to do it. It was just a different approach and more communal.”



When we talked to Keenan, he was getting ready for rehearsals for the tour. There were some things that needed to be sorted out.



“We get together and start organizing the flow of the show, sharing songs,’ he says.. “It’s going to be a logical nightmare but we’ll figure it out.’



For Keenan, it’s another busy year. In addition to SESSANTA, his vineyard is going strong and he’s got dates with Tool later in the year. And at 60, he’s learned a lot about being on the road and how that impacts the body.



“It’s just a matter of maintenance. Being away from home and your bed and your family takes a physical and emotional toll,” he says. Dealing with the toll? He’s got ideas. “It’s pacing. Don’t go out for 12 weeks straight. Go 5 and a half. Don’t be doing the songs you shouldn’t be doing; that just puts a strain on the other songs.”

And Keenan admitted even now that he gets nervous when it comes to show time.



“It’s always nerve wracking because the instrument I play is my body,” he says. “What kind of sleep the night before? Whether if I drank enough water? Was the bus bouncy? You don’t know if you can hit those crucial notes. It’s a living, breathing mechanization.”



Birthdays are celebrations, but for music fans, there's always a question about how long our favorite acts will be out on the road. For some, people look to retirement and a job well done. Others are road dogs, always looking forward to the new tour. He may not have any plays for 2034 yet, but Keenan knows that he’ll be doing.



“The idea of retiring doesn’t compute for me so I’ll be making music and making wine until I can’t.”



SESSANTA, including Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle, will perform at 8 p.m. April 13 at The Woodlands Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. $39.50-$269.00.