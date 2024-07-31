DJ Mr. Rogers and DJ Hed Turn It Up With Red Bull

Red Bull is already bringing out a formula one race car to Discovery Green on September 7 but that is not enough for the energy drink company known to give people wings. During the race there will be an intermission showcase where the south will face off against the west.
The Westcoast’s DJ Hed, fresh off his opening set at Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth pop out concert, will go head-to-head against Houston’s own DJ Mr. Rogers in the Turn It Up Showcase. Rogers and Hed will give a preview during that intermission of what’s to come after all the racing festivities.
That evening the two will head their own team which will face off in the interactive crowd-judged competition. The winning team will receive the opportunity to perform at One Musicfest in Atlanta on October 26 and 27 as well as $2,000 in Pioneer DJ equipment.
Red Bull Turn It Up Houston will take place September 7 at NOTO. DJ Chose and Ericka De Leon will host the night where Team Rogers composed of Rogers, DJ Maiya Papaya, Don Rey, Vrywvy, and DJ Gallix will go toe to toe with Team Hed composed of Hed, DJ Anarchy, Tony Styles, Mark Cutz, and DJ doesitall.
The night will also feature performances and appearances from Michael 5000 Watts, Tay Powers, and more. This will be the first time the completion is being put together by Red Bull and if it's anything like previous events like the Sound Clash or the Batalla the night will be special. It is already special for the DJ that has been representing Houston from day one.
“Being able to help host the inaugural Turn It Up DJ battle here in Houston, let alone the first-ever across the whole country, is a real honor,” said Rogers. “I’m definitely planning to make H-town proud, as Red Bull pulls out all the stops in its return to Houston this September, so y’all make sure to pull up early and cheer loud so I can claim this trophy.”
Red Bull Turn It Up will take place September 7 at 3215 McKinney. Doors will open at 9 p. m. Ticket information can be found on Red Bull's website.