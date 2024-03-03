Ivan Cornejo Sings Therapeutic Love Songs in his RodeoHouston Debut

click to enlarge Cornejo is one of the brightest new stars of the Corrido Tumbado movement, a sub-genre of Regional Mexicano music. Photo by Jennifer Lake

Most RodeoHouston concerts start off with a bang. Literal explosions of colorful fireworks, a cacophony of music and noise, and brilliant flashes of lights fill the entire stage and arena.Sunday evening's Ivan Cornejo show was the exact opposite. In lieu of the traditional Rodeo concert video intro and pyrotechnic opening, the stage and house lights went dark, and everything was silent. The crowd wriggled in their seats with anticipation, finally letting go of a loud roaring applause when the name "Ivan Cornejo" appeared on the video boards.After a few more minutes of silence, the spotlight shined bright on the young 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Riverside, California. He is one of the brightest new stars of the Corrido Tumbado movement, a segment of the Regional Mexicano genre that is experiencing a popularity surge over the last few years.Not only was this Cornejo's RodeoHouston debut, but it was also his first time performing in a stadium. He has been on his "Terapia" Tour since last August, and has been selling out venues, theaters, and arenas, including two sold-out shows at 713 Music Hall back on October.Cornejo took to the stage in an all black charro outfit, decorated in gold glitter cacti, fireworks, and Mexican emblems. He strolled around the stage in black pants, shiny Stacy Adams dress shoes, and his signature headband.Houston?!" said Cornejo as he greeted his fans. His voice, movements, and overall demeanor are smooth, warm, and gentle. Throughout the evening he smiled wide and charmed the audience with his soft eyes. "I'm super grateful to be here tonight because Texas always shows love, especially Houston!" he continued.Most of his set list was full of songs that could be considered as indie/emo, mostly about love and heartbreak, which actually translates perfectly to a country/western/rodeo setting. The crowd joined in by singing the lyrics to most songs, and did so loudly. All the fans who were featured on the video screens were singing passionately at the top of their lungs.One of the definitive highlights of the show was when Cornejo and his band played a cover of "" by Tejano legend Bobby Pulido. "We added our own little country twist to this cover!" he mentioned after finishing the track. It was absolutely delightful.'Before I go, I would like to sing one last song, but please, turn on your flashlights" he requested from the large crowd. They obliged, and filed the room with dazzling lights. Connejo proceeded to singone of his biggest hits from his 2022 album. The crowd went wild, and grooved and sang along at full volume. Near the end of the track, the music shifted into a Reggae cover of Bob Marley's "Is This Love?" — a perfect ending to a beautiful set.As the sun set outside NRG Stadium, Ivan then jumped onto the back of the Ford F-150 truck, armed with a bucket of red roses, and began to throw them one by one to his fans near the arena floor. A superstar in the making, riding off into the sunset.