Lainey Wilson Makes Country Music Cool Again at RodeoHouston

click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson is one of Nashville's rising stars, making a stellar debut at RodeoHouston on Saturday evening. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

click to enlarge A first and very successful appearance. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

In 2019, Lainey Wilson was named to the roster of Country Music Television's "Listen Up" class, which later led to a tour opening for Morgan Wallen. During this same timeframe, several of her songs were featured on the popular television series "Yellowstone". Wilson has been on a mission to make country music cool again, adding her RodeoHouston debut to her accomplishments on Saturday evening at NRG Stadium.Dressed in a denim jumpsuit with the words "Rodeo Houston 2024" bedazzled on her back, Wilson strolled across the stage with a million dollar smile and a while lotta attitude. The opening track of her set was "Hold My Halo," a country-rock tune about working hard and letting loose. On the side of her cowboy hat, an inscription read "Country's Cool Again", which is the mantra this artist has been pushing her whole career."This is crazy, Texas" said Wilson as she looked toward the crowd of almost 75,000 in attendance. "The band and I have played a lot of cool places on this tour, but I think tonight's going to take the cake!"She picked up her guitar and followed with "Hillbilly Hippie," "Roadrunner" and "Smell Like Smoke." Her performance was an extension of her personal demeanor: Fun yet determined, beautiful and hard-working, strong and supremely adorable. Add in a golden voice and a polished stage presence and you get Country's next superstar.Wilson took total advantage of the large, rotating RodeoHouston stage. She wasn't content with staying stationary behind her microphone. She ventured from one end of the stage to the other, making stops along the legs of the star-shaped stage to say hello to her fans."My momma is here tonight!" she told the crowd. "I am who I am because of those who raised me and where I'm from, which is Northeast Louisiana!" she added. The set list continued with the track "Country's Cool Again," which doubles as the name of her current tour.The band followed with the opening of "Ghost Riders In The Sky" which will always remind me of that scene in The Blues Brothers movie. That transitioned into "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," a moody song describing Wilson as "barefoot and bareback and born tough as nails." She and her band perform with so much positive energy, which translates into an emotional and heartfelt concert experience."This is a dream come true y'all!" proclaimed Wilson, smiling wide and gazing upon her fans. "My favorite part of performing is seeing all the beautiful young women in bellbottoms out there in the crowd! Thanks for letting me tell my story!"The evening ended with "Atta Girl," "Things A Man Oughta Know," "Wait In The Truck," and "Heart Like A Truck." Wilson then hopped off the stage, but instead of jumping onto the back of the traditional Ford F-150, she had her horse waiting for her at the base of the stage. She proceeded to ride around the dirt to high-five her fans in the front row, waving to everyone else. She became the first entertainer in a long time to ride a horse off the stage, and she looked majestic while doing so.I have a feeling she will return to RodeoHouston several times before her career ends.