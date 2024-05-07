Mariah The Scientist Brings the To Be Eaten Alive Tour to Houston

click to enlarge The Singer's To Be Eaten Alive Tour continues with its Houston stop Photo by Darrin Clifton

click to enlarge The "Stone Cold" singer kept the fans captivated Photo by Darrin Clifton

The first day of May saw Mariah Buckles getting arrested on battery charges after an incident at an Atlanta nightclub in March when she allegedly pulled off another woman's wig. Monday night, the singer, better known as Mariah the Scientist, packed the House of Blues for her“I see you Houston! Y’all got a lot of baddies out here,” Mariah the Scientist exclaimed as she reached out into the crowd and grabbed a red cowboy hat. She quickly donned the gift from a fan causing the room to erupt in cheers for the Atlanta songstress.Thestarted out in Honolulu back in February in support of the singer’s third studio album. Buckles' stage name comes from her pre-fame path as a student attending St. John’s University in New York City on a biology scholarship but her desire to be a star prompted her to drop out. The move proved to be a success as her sound cloud debut garnered her enough attention to eventually result in a record deal. Trading beakers for beats, the singer has a real connection with her audience as was displayed Monday night.Her stage show employs the use of strong lights and two large screens which flash images from pop culture as a backdrop to the music. Songs like “Note to Self,” “Out of Luck” and “Lovesick” are accompanied by movie images and cut scenes like the battle between O-Ren Ishii and The Bride from. If not movie scenes then they are images matching the tone of the music like Mariah running through the snow.It works well with quite a few songs like when smoldering, molten lava flows behind Mariah as the chords from “Revenge” fill the room. The singer carries the show but is really at her best when the crowd joins in which happens often. Mariah encourages the audience to sing along with her especially on hit songs like “Spread Thin” and “Stone Cold.” The latter, her somber serenade popularized by TikTok got one of the largest responses of the night as fans sang the chorus at the top of their lungs.There are similar reactions to the Tee Grizzley hit “IDGAF” and the 21 Savage assisted “Dark Days” but the loudest response of the night happens when no music was playing. As Mariah stood in front of a dark screen and the room fell silent, red block lettering spelling “FREE THUG” flashed behind her. The chanted in unison in support of her boyfriend, the rapper Young Thug who is currently facing legal battles.A young lady in the audience yelled “Free my baby!” to which Mariah responded laughingly “Free your baby? Your baby? That’s my baby.”1. “Good Times”2. “Bout Mine”3. “Note To Self”4. “Aura”5. “40 Days N 40 Nights” Feat. Vory6. “Revenge”7. “Beetlejuice”8. “77 Degrees” Feat. 21 Savage9. “All For Me”10. “Reminders”11. “Out Of Luck”12. “Always And Forever” Feat. Lil Baby13. “Idgaf”14. “Only Human”15. “Ride” Feat. Young Thug16. “Not A Love Song”17. “Thanks For Nothing”18. “Lovesick”19. “2 You”20. “Different Pages”21. “Walked In” Feat. Young Thug22. “Stone Cold”23. “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”24. “Spread Thin”25. “From A Woman”