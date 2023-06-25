Romeo Santos Reigns Supreme at Minute Maid Park

click to enlarge Romeo Santos has been selling platinum albums and selling out concert venues for almost three decades, and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Photo by Marco Torres

click to enlarge Santos' latest album, Fórmula Vol. 3, includes guest spots by artists Rosalia, Justin Timberlake, Christian Nodal and more. Photo by Marco Torres

click to enlarge At several points during his show, Romeo Santos invited his fans to sing along to his extensive catalogue of hits. Photo by Marco Torres

click to enlarge Santos smiles and laughs more than any artist I've seen on stage, an indication that he absolutely loves his profession and his fans. Photo by Marco Torres

Anthony Santos was born and raised in The Bronx to a Dominican father and Puerto Rican mother. Everything about him screams New York City — his handsome good looks, his accent, even the way he walks. As Texans, we might be predisposed to dislike that swagger, but the one they call "Romeo" was blessed with an intrinsic ability to win over most men, and be absolutely adored by all women. His charisma, his attitude, his confidence, and sweet, sweet voice has been selling albums and selling out concert venues for almost three decades, and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.This current tour is named after his fifth solo album, Fórmula Vol. 3, which was released last September. The album is already multi-platinum and holds over 1 billion streams online. This will be the last in the trilogy of Fórmula albums, and includes guest spots by artists Rosalia, Justin Timberlake, Christian Nodal and more.Minute Maid Park is the fourth stadium that Santos has taken over this month, followings sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Queens, and Miami. Romeo has seen record crowds pack stadiums in Spain and all around Latin America, and will continue to do so when this tour picks back up in October and November.The set list began strong with, and, a song from each Fórmula album. Romeo's speaking voice is fairly raspy and of a lower register, but it shifts into an almost falsetto tone while singing, super smooth and full of sexual innuendos. Santos smiles and laughs more than any artist I've seen on stage, an indication that he absolutely loves his profession and his fans."Houston!" Santos yelled as he took a breather in between songs. "I love this crowd! Y'all are around a 9 right now, but we will get that up to 10 before the night is over!" He continued the evening with hits such asandbefore disappearing below the stage for his fist outfit change.He returned to the stage wearing a shiny silk shirt and tight jeans. "I got all dressed up for you tonight! Show me some energy!" Santos then began a set of more urban tracks, starting with, followed by, andSantos then proceeded to find a fan in the crowd who was desperately trying to catch his attention. The fan's name was Jose Manuel, and Romeo requested to join him onstage."I want to know how big of a fan you really are" he demanded from Jose Manuel. "Maybe you can sing this song with me". Romeo then handed him a microphone and started the first lines of, a Mexican ranchera song that he normally sings with Christian Nodal. Jose Manuel sang every following lyric with determination and poise, all while the crown applauded loudly. It was a really special moment, and one that this fan will never forget.At this point, Santos was informed that the venue's curfew was in 30 minutes, and he was only about halfway through his original set list. He took a seat on a silver throne in the middle of the stage and took some time to take requests from the crowd. Most of these requests were original songs from his Adventura days, which is the group that launched Romeo's career. Timeless songs likeandwere certainly big hits with this crowd who sang along with so much emotion.The night ended with the classic guitar intro to, which transports me to my college days as a skinny twenty-something dancing bachata at Metropolis or Elvia's. That was followed by, the first Romeo Santos song I ever loved, and still love.A quick encore followed with Romeo singingandin bathtub center stage. As Romeo waved goodbye, he disappeared into the center of the stage, and the confetti canons blasted colorfully onto the crowd.It was a lovely evening filled with excellent music, lots of laughs, and plenty of dancing.... a perfect formula.