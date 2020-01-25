 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Roddy Ricch's The Anti Social Tour touched down in Houston Friday night.
Roddy Ricch's The Anti Social Tour touched down in Houston Friday night.
Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

Roddy Ricch Performs for a Sold-Out Crowd at Warehouse Live

DeVaughn Douglas | January 25, 2020 | 7:38am
AA

The opening creak from the No. 1 song in the country filled the main ballroom at Warehouse Live. Roddy Ricch, bathed in color changing spotlights held his hand up as if to brace the audience for the encore of his hit single.

“I need everyone in here to go crazy when this drops again,” he yelled as smoke shot into the air around him. The audience jumped in unison as "The Box" filled the room.

Roddy Ricch touched down in Houston Friday night with his The Anti Social Tour and performed for a packed house.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in Houston and I didn’t even get to get out there,” laughed Roddy as he walked back on the Warehouse live stage and addressed the sold-out crowd.

Donning a James Harden Rockets jersey, a black bubble coat, large piece & chain, and a cap with the name of his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, scrawled across it, Ricch chuckled at his inability to get out and see the city.

“Man…I was sleep on the back of the tour bus for most of the day.”

Ricch performed for a sold-out crowd at Warehouse Live.
Ricch performed for a sold-out crowd at Warehouse Live.
Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

The rest is well deserved. Ricch has been working at a fevered pitch in recent months. Since releasing his first mixtape in 2017 the Compton rapper has moved from being the charismatic and energetic feature on singles for artists like Meek Mill, Mustard, and Nipsey Hussle to beating out pop superstars like Justin Bieber for the No. 1 song in the country. Ricch’s "The Box" has climbed up the charts, blasting through radios, headphones, streaming services and the background of social media posts on TikTok and Instagram.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 / 7:00pm @ House Of Blues - Houston 1204 Caroline St Houston TX 77002
    1204 Caroline St, Houston TX 77002

  • Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Bronze Peacock At The House Of Blues - Houston 1204 Caroline Street Houston TX 77002
    1204 Caroline Street, Houston TX 77002

  • Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 / 8:00pm @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs 2915 N. Main Houston TX 77009
    2915 N. Main, Houston TX 77009

The familiar creaking which opens up the hit single echoed off of the walls of Warehouse Live early on in the show prompting a wave of camera phones to shoot up in the air and attempt to capture the moment. Roddy Ricch maintained an energy throughout the show that is not usually seen in a new artist. He bounced across the stage after getting the hit single out the way, delivering fan favorites like "Bacc Seat", "Ballin", "Tip Toe", "High Fashion", and his latest single "Boom Boom Room". He even hopped behind the piano and showcased his ability on the keys while performing a duet with and electric guitar. Before starting the Nipsey Hussle collaboration Ricch took a moment to pay homage to the fallen MC.

Ricch opened and closed the show with his hit single "The Box".
Ricch opened and closed the show with his hit single "The Box".
Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

“I believe in showing respect so right now I need everyone to put two fingers in the air for my brother,” exclaimed Ricch as the audience lifted hands and cell phone flashlights in the air. The silence of the crowd was broken by the baseline for "Racks in the Middle" blasting through the speakers.

“I need everyone out there to keep their fingers up and sing this for Nip!”

Roddy Ricch has grown from being a featured artist to a solid headliner and his show at Warehouse Friday was proof that he has the keys for a fruitful career.

 
Houston Press contributor DeVaughn Douglas is a freelance writer, blogger, and podcaster. He's written for Hip Hop publications including AllHipHop.com and Ozone Magazine. He is 1/2 of the In My Humble Opinion Podcast, 1/6 of the Virtual Reality Caravan Podcast, and 1/1 of the Sleep and Procrastination Society. (That last one isn't a podcast; he just procrastinates and sleeps a lot.)

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >