Start Over: The Best Houston Music of The Week

On hand this week: Sets from Imagine Dragons, Panic At The Disco, 311, Lil B, and Lucinda Williams while locals like John Allen Stephens, Velveteen Echo, and The Mighty Orq, among others, will round things out.

Tonight you can get going at White Oak Music Hall downstairs for the guitar pop of Florida's SALES. The duo makes music that's pretty infectious, chill, and full of pop bloom. Their latest drop, this year's Forever & Ever is a mix of bedroom chill and electro-dance pop. San Francisco's No Vacation will be on as direct support while Houston's Britt will get the all ages show going as only she can. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $17.

Over at Under The Volcano, the one and only Mike Stinson will get the room shakin'. Stinson has called Houston home long enough for us to want to hog him all to ourselves, though his last release The Jukebox In Your Heart would make anyone want to lay claim to his stellar tunes. There are no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; TBD cover.

On Thursday you can start off at The Secret Group when NYC's BODEGA bring their post-punk infused art rock to town. Critically acclaimed for an insane live show, their debut album Endless Scroll is definitely worth checking out. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10 to $12.

If you'd rather relive the past, you could head to Smart Financial Centre for a double bill featuring Coheed And Cambria and Taking Back Sunday. Coheed is here in support of their latest single "Unheavenly Creatures" while Taking Back is supporting their last album, 2016's Tidal Wave. An opening performance from The Story So Far will get the all ages evening started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $39.50 to $69.50.

Velveteen Echo will give you nineties chills at Continental Club. Photo by Jonathan Mazaltov

Continental Club will get pretty splendid sounding when the indie pop of Austin's Caroline Says swings by. Known for pop melodies and easy going tunes, their latest release No Fool Like An Old Fool is hard not to love. The psych folk of Chicago's Jessica Risker and the indie rock of Houston's Velveteen Echo are also on the bill. The jangly indie sounds of Astragal will get the 18 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the hip hop of California's Lil B will be on full display. Known for garnering plenty of love from the hipsters, Lil B's last drop Platinum Flame is pretty on point. OG Ron C and Houston's Amber London will go on prior. Wes Blanco will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $22.

On Friday you could get your pop fix at Toyota Center when Panic! At The Disco returns. With their latest release Pray For The Wicked, the emo pop group will bring plenty of heat. A set from California's Hayley Kiyoko will get the all ages show started. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $30.75 to $70.75.

Folk Family Revival are definitely worth the drive to Stafford. Photo by Brandon Holley

Out in Stafford at The Redneck Country Club, Houston's Folk Family Revival will start back at performing after recording their upcoming record. While there's no date for that release yet, their latest single "I Drew A Line" is one you'll want to hear. There are no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $10.

The Heights Theater will get rockin' when Austin's Bob Schneider returns. Schneider's latest, Blood and Bones is his best to date, and should sound wonderful in the small theater. Houston's Dollie Barnes will add her sweet voiced sounds as the opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22.

At Leon's, the post-hardcore of Houston's Mother Ghost will headline the small space with their latest drop Rough Waters. Trembler and the punk of ImposterBoys will also appear. Z.I.T.I. will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $5.

Over at JNJ BNB the guys from Rome Hero Foxes will host their album release party. The Katy natives will be on hand to release 18 Summers. The electro-pop of Camera Cult and No Rehearsal will get the all ages evening started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

EXPAND John Allen Stephens will get feet moving at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Daniela Hernandez

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Houston's John Allen Stephens will swing by to drop his debut solo album, radioclub.lp. The producer, songwriter, and singer has made plenty of moves to cement his catchy sound into everyone's ears, and singles like "Crystal Tokyo" and "For Anou" should make anyone a fan. Tee Vee will also drop her latest single "Dreaming," while dropping a dance pop set as direct support. Pearl Crush will also be on the bill while the all ages show will get opened with a DJ set from Rah Rye. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

At Mucky Duck, the rock tuneage of John Evans and Emily Bell will be on hand. Evans, a seasoned rock vet with his last album Polyester as one of the best records of 2016, and Bell with last year's Kali, the two together should make for a heck of an evening. There are no other performers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets

On Saturday you might want to head to Cactus for an in-store set from Tee Vee. Supporting her latest single, it should be a good time for the all ages crowd, fueled with gratis beer and electro-pop vibes. Start time 1 p.m.; Free.

Later on at Woodlands Center, the platinum selling pop of Imagine Dragons will take center stage. Behind Evolve, with tracks like "Start Over," "Believer," and more, the band will delight all who attend. The pop sounds of Grace VanderWaal will get the all ages show started. Gates at 6 p.m.; tickets $75 to $179.50.

Erasure has been ringing us electronic jams for over thirty years. Photo courtesy of Mute Records

At Smart Financial Centre, the British dance pop of Erasure will return to town. While these two gave us hits like "A Little Respect" and "Oh L'Amor," they're so much more than that. If you're a fan, you'll get to hear those tracks and more, as they're supporting their latest release, a live album called World Be Live. The dance sounds of Reed & Caroline will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $39.50 to $79.50.

Over at Cottonwood, you can get down to the folk infused sounds of Sam Turner & the Cactus Cats. After dropping their debut Wanna Be Your Man last year, they're a band you should check out in person. The 21 & up show doesn't have any openers, but that's no big deal either. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free.

Continental Club will get the rockin' going when The Mighty Orq headlines a set. The Orq's last release was Live: Lost in Germany, but do you need tons of new releases when you can play blues as solid as this guy? He'll have Houston native and Austin transplant Buenos Diaz on as support and opener for the 21 & up show, and his latest drop Gringo Novelas is pretty wonderful. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $12.

On Sunday at Woodlands Pavilion, the rap rock combo of 311 will head back to get things bumping. It might sound strange, but I caught these guys twenty years ago and I was impressed with their live set, and their latest release Mosaic proves they aren't going away. The alt rock pop punk of California's The Offspring will also perform while Gym Class Heroes will get the all ages affair going. Gates at 6 p.m.; tickets $27.50 to $85.

Cool Moon are excited to release their new E.P. as you can see here. Photo by Jay Littleton

You can get up close and personal with New Jersey's Long Neck over at The Secret Group. The lo-fi power pop fueled punk that's all over their latest release Will This Do? is hard not to like, and they're rumored to be a solid live act as well. New York's Fern Mayo will be there as well as Houston's Cool Moon who'll be dropping their new Sleep E.P. The lo-fi sounds of Houston's So, so will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8 to $10.

House of Blues will get poppin' when Tory Lanez swings by to perform. The Canadian rapper and singer should bring heat from his latest drop, MEMORIES DON'T DIE. Davo and Flipp Dinero will be there to get the all ages show going. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $27 to $47.

On Monday you can get all the punk you can handle at Dan Electros, when Oslo's Negativ performs. The hardcore punk of Houston's Loose Nukes will give them a run for their money as direct support, while the d-beat hardcore of Inhalant will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; $7 cover.

Tuesday you can get your country fix when Dwight Yoakam, Lucinda Williams, and Steve Earle all swing by to perform on the lawn at White Oak Music Hall. While all three acts are worth making it out for, Yoakam's latest Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars... and Williams' latest Vanished Gardens are both pretty top notch. Of course Earle's new album So You Wannabe an Outlaw is also tough to beat. The all ages show has gates at 5 p.m.; tickets $58.50 to $63.50.

Ella Mai will have everyone Boo'd Up at Warehouse Live. Photo courtesy of CAA

If you'd planned on catching London's Ella Mai at Warehouse Live, the show has since sold out. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; Sold Out.

That's about it for this week. No matter what you decide to do, remember that a safe ride home is just an app away, and drinking like an adult is what's best for everyone.