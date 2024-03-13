Bun B Earns His King of The Rodeo Title With Another Sold-Out Performance

click to enlarge E-40 represents the West Coast in the third year of the showcase. Photo by Sean Thomas

Bun performs in front of the crowd of 75,000. Photo by Sean Thomas

Phone lights flooded the dark stadium as the audience of 75,005 people cheered and rose to their feet. In the center of the rotating rodeo stage stood Bun B alongside guitarist Ryan Bingham offame, there to play an acoustic version of UGK’s “One Day.” As Bingham played and the chorus sang, Bun B grabbed the mic and addressed the crowd.“Houston make sure you enjoy yourself…because one day you’re here…and then you’re gone,” he exclaimed as Bingham softly sang the UGK classic. “I just want to thank you Houston. And to show my thanks I present to you the boy!”As spotlights spun around the stadium Drake walked across the stage to a roaring applause. Bun B’s All-American Takeover was fully underway.Two years ago, the rodeo returned after an unprecedented hiatus due to COVID-19. RodeoHouston wouldn’t return until 2022 with the announcement that one of the nights would be helmed by Houston Hip Hop legend Bun B. That event had Bun B bringing out Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Baby bash, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, Frankie J, Big Pokey, Devin The Dude, Tobe Nwigwe, That Girl Lay Lay, Letoya Luckett, E.S.G, Willie D and Chamillionaire to the Rodeo’s star shaped stage.That first showing got an overwhelming response, resulting in a sold-out NRG stadium. It earned the Trill OG the opportunity to do it again the next year and instead of repeating the same show he brought out Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, Cupid, 8Ball & MJG, David Banner, Tela, Jazzie Pha, Big KRIT, Trinidad James, Charlie Boy, Yungstar, Big Mike, Erykah Badu, and Scarface. That show sold out as well solidifying Bun B as a sort of Dick Clark of the Hip Hop community.Bernard “Bun B” Freeman now heads up Trill Burgers, crowned Good Morning America’s Best Burger in America, and has two sold out rodeo shows under his belt that earned him the title “King of the Rodeo”. His two previous shows were held on Heritage Night but this year that honor went to 50 Cent and Bun was given his own night.With the first show’s focus on Houston and the second on the South, fans quickly began to speculate who would the Underground King bring out for his All-American Takeover. He wasted no time, announcing Nelly, Rick Ross, Too Short, E-40, That Mexican OT, Eve and the Yin Yang Twins, but things ramped up when he hinted at the appearance of Drake.The posting of Drake’s OVO owl wearing a UGK cowboy hat on Bun’s Instagram sent the resale ticket value to above $400 with some tickets listed at as much as $700 on the day of showtime. Given that Bun has still managed to have a surprise at every show the speculation of even more artists began to float online, with people beginning to wonder if Beyonce would grace the stage.And while that prediction was highly unlikely it does go to show the level of expectation that Bun B has built with his rodeo showcase. Bun B’s show is not only one of the chart-topping and anticipated moments of the rodeo season, but it is also attracting more people from outside of the rodeo culture here to Houston.Bun more than realizes the importance of the night telling ABC13 “People don’t realize how big of a deal the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert series is. It’s very quietly one of the largest music festivals in the world. It’s 21 days of concerts in a football stadium averaging 60,000-plus people per night.”More than 75,000 people showed up Tuesday night as Bun acted as the master of ceremonies for the all-star cast. At this point Bun is a veteran to this and his band keeps the entire show together as one cohesive unit. The musicians effortlessly switch from song to song and artist to artist, but their skill was especially apparent as they moved through the Yin Yang Twins catalog. Their energy was felt especially with songs like Rick Ross’ “BMF” with its booming horns and thumping percussion.The band wasn’t the only thing that connected the show. Each guest was announced by a celebrity from their region with Marshawn Lynch introducing E-40 and Too Short, followed by Cedric the Entertainer for Nelly, Questlove and Black Thought for Eve, Lil Jon for the Yin Yang twins, DJ Khaled for Rick Ross, and Scarface for the Mexican OT. At one point Bun B even performed “Run’s House” alongside surprise guest DMC. While the energy of the show remained high and joyous there were still some poignant moments that gave the audience a chance to reflect.“We broke records tonight. Bun B. UGK for Life. DJ Screw. Fat Pat. Pimp C. It gets no realer.” exclaimed Rick Ross before letting out his signature grunt.Even though this show was the All-American Takeover, Bun made sure to highlight Houston bringing out LE$, Slim Thug, and Lil Keke in their own slabs in front of the rodeo stage. As the audience cheered at the Houston All-Stars it became even more apparent. That sentiment was echoed by Drake who spoke about the influence the city has played on his career.“I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else other than Toronto but as you all know I now reside here in Houston,” yelled the Canadian rapper. “I got one last song for y'all. I performed this at Warehouse live years ago so its only right I perform it on the biggest stage in the city.”The crowd screamed as the beat for “November 18th” off Drake’smixtape echoed through NRG Stadium.Bun B has successfully put on a showcase for the Texas Livestock Show and Rodeo three years in a row going from Underground King to rodeo king. At this point where Bun takes the show is anybody’s guess but hopefully, he will continue creating a new space at the rodeo.SetlistDraped Up and Dripped OutSnap Ya Fingers (E-40)Tell Me When to Go (E-40)Blow The Whistle (Too Short)The Ghetto (Too Short)E.I (Nelly)Country Grammar (Nelly)Over and Over (Nelly)It’s Getting Hot in Here (Nelly)Who’s That Girl (Eve)Rich Girl (eve)Let Me Blow Ya Mind (Eve)Tambourine (Eve)Say I Yi Yi (Yin Yang Twins)Ms New Booty (Yin Yang Twins)Whistle While You Twerk (Yin Yang Twins)Saltshaker (Yin Yang Twins)Get Low (Yin Yang Twins)Hustling (Rick Ross)BMF (Rick Ross)All I Do Is Win (Rick Ross)Pop That (Rick Ross)Cowboy Killer (That Mexican OT)Johnny Dang (That Mexican OT)Get Throwed (Bun B)One Day Acoustic Version (Bun B with Ryan Bingham)TSU (Drake)Enemies (Drake)Nonstop (Drake)Sicko Mode (Drake)Gods Plan (Drake)Hotline Bling (Drake)Rich Baby Daddy (Drake)November 18th (Drake)Run’s House (Bun B and DMC)International Players Anthem (Bun B)