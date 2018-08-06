Tobe Nwigwe's The Originals May be the Most Creative Project in Hip Hop

"Labels are calling us now," Jeff Idehen explains, "asking how we manage to put these videos out every week, "

Jeff is Tobe Nwigwe's childhood best friend. Though the pair would say they're brothers. Idehen, a Rice Business grad who quit a promising career in finance to work with Tobe full-time, is also Nwigwe's business partner and right-hand-man. Over the phone one evening, he explains in detail how Tobe and his wife, Fat, first began a weekly freestyle project called #GetTwistedSundays, and how that project morphed into the creative tour de force known as The Originals.

Back in the summer of 2016, a short-lived viral challenge called the "So Gone Challenge" hit the internet. The premise was to rap an original freestyle over the instrumentals of Monica's 2003 R&B hit, So Gone.



Spurred by friends and followers, an unknown Alief rapper with a gravely voice gave the challenge a shot and posted the video on Instagram. The response was overwhelmingly positive, so he decided to make freestyle videos a weekly event.