Houston Concert Watch 12/2: St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Brian Fallon and More

Good morning, Houston. I hope you all had a relaxing Thanksgiving. Despite all the craziness in the world, I still have plenty to be grateful for and I hope you do too. Here's our weekly concert watch list, which includes another GRID concert at White Oak Music Hall and a handful of streaming options. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

White Oak Music Hall – 7 p.m. – 2 December

For the better part of a decade now, St. Paul and The Broken Bones have been darling children of vintage soul enthusiasts. Formed in Birmingham, Alabama, the Southern blues outfit has written three records’ worth of retro gospel, complete with a pristine brass section. Vocalist Paul Janeway’s soulful vocals – which have been favorably compared to those of James Brown – helped catapult the band into the hearts of countless listeners. See them perform at White Oak Music Hall tonight.

Brian Fallon

Live-Stream – 7 p.m. CST – 3 December

Former Gaslight Anthem front man Brian Fallon has a long history of blending accessible rhythms and beats with complex lyricism. Heavily influenced by fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen, Fallon has been a solo artist for more than five years now, releasing three albums since he and his band announced an indefinite hiatus. On his latest release, Local Honey, The Garden State native shifts from rock and roll to something closer to acoustic folk, but all the heart that Gaslight Anthem fans came to love over the years remains well intact. Catch his live-stream on Noon Chorus tomorrow night.

Yungblud

Live-Stream – 5 p.m. CST – 4 December

Many American listeners first heard Yungblud when he was featured on Machine Gun Kelly’s “I Think I’m OKAY,” one of the latter’s first forays into pop-punk. On the track, the English singer-songwriter – born Dominic Richard Harrison – shares his best impression of The Used front man Bert McCracken, channeling a sort of higher pitched version of the kind of growl Kurt Cobain made mainstream in the ‘90s and mall punk acts attempted to imitate – albeit it at a higher register – a decade later. With nearly 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the 23-year-old is fast becoming a poster child for the current pop-punk revival. Catch his live-stream via Moment House Tuesday.

Cody Jinks

Live-Stream – 7 p.m. CST – 5 December

For a guy who’s barely out of his 30s, Cody Jinks sure has had a prolific career. With ten studio albums to his name, the Fort Worth native is a country artist by way of rock music. Recently, the singer-songwriter released “Watch The World Die,” an ominous, quarantine-inspired track that bemoans the state of things in the days of Covid-19 and national unrest. While many of his contemporaries lean their country-tinged music toward Top 40 pop, Jinks — who formerly fronted a thrash metal outfit — gears his toward listeners who enjoy whiskey and hard-living. Catch his live stream on Noon Chorus this Saturday.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Live-Stream – 7 p.m. CST – 6 December

Formerly a quintet, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah became a solo project following the release 2014's Only Run. Less than a decade after the band’s eponymous debut generated quite a bit of buzz, vocalist Alec Ounsworth was left the sole remaining member of the Philadelphia-born indie outfit. His latest offerings boast a moodier atmosphere than CYHSY's early work, but the electronic- and synth-infused indie rock endures. Ounsworth will live-stream a performance via Undertow this Sunday.