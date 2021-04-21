Houston Concert Watch 4/21: Riff Raff, Aaron Watson and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than half of American adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Concerns over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine notwithstanding, this is good news for live music fans who are eager to return to our beloved local venues. While we wait for Harris County to lower its threat level, here are the best concert options for the next week — many of which are in-person.

Riff Raff

Scout Bar – 22 April

It’s hard to distinguish between those who are genuinely captivated by Riff Raff’s music and who’s just along for the wacky ride, but the Dallas native - who is also known as Jody Highroller and The Neon Icon - has developed a cult following with his unique brand of nonsensical hip-hop over the past decade. The self-declared “rap game Chuck Norris” is scheduled perform in-person at Scout Bar tomorrow night.

Aaron Watson

Frio Grill – 23 April

Aaron Watson describes his new album, Red Bandana, as a collection of tracks that are “old-school but timeless.” The native Texan’s latest release is a culmination of 20 years of experience as a singer-songwriter, and it boasts an ode to Red Steagall, whom Watson considers both a mentor and friend. Watson will perform a concert this Friday at Frio Grill for the Texas Strong Concert Series, proceeds from which will benefit the non-profit Feeding Texas.

Badfish

House Of Blues – 23 April

Bradley Nowell died of a drug overdose in 1996, but his band’s music remains adored 25 years on. Approximately six million people still listen to the Sublime on Spotify every month, keeping the Long Beach trio’s funky fresh rhymes alive and well long after Nowell’s tragic passing. Fans can see Badfish – one of Sublime’s most renowned cover bands – celebrate 20 years of honoring the late Nowell at House of Blues this Friday.

Korn

Live-Streaming – 24 April

Last year, nu-metal pioneers Korn released their 13th studio album, The Nothing, to critical acclaim. The band has been a household name for the better part of three decades, and their bass-heavy anthems – which have been mixed, remixed and even paired with dubstep over the years – have kept the California quartet afloat within a genre that has otherwise all but disappeared. They are scheduled to live-stream a concert from Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

Raul Malo

The Heights Theater – 27 April

If you think combining neotraditonal country, rockabilly and Tejano music sounds messy, then you clearly haven’t heard of The Mavericks, a Grammy- and Country Music Association-Award winning group from Miami. The outfit’s front man and primary songwriter Raul Malo – who boasts seven solo albums – is scheduled to perform twice at The Heights Theater next week, where he will showcase his lush baritone in an intimate setting for what should be a memorable couple of evenings.