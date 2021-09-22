Houston Concert Watch 9/22: Brooks & Dunn, Hall & Oates and More

Quite a few good shows in town this week, and we’ve done our best to put together another list of the best options. From country to alt-rock to pop, there are options galore. Be sure to check in with venues before attending shows, as many are requiring negative COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccination. Enjoy yourselves.Just two years ago, Brooks & Dunn were officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. With 26 Academy of Country Music awards, 17 Country Music Association awards and two Grammy awards to their name, the duo’s induction was arguably long overdue. Still, better late than never. On tour in support of their 11th studio album, the country icons will boot scoot their way to the Woodlands Pavilion on Friday. Supported by Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane.Over the course of 11 albums and two decades, Thrice have experimented with quite a few different genres. They made a name for themselves writing heavy rock music before shifting toward a more alternative sound. Ever since, the California quartet has eschewed labels and focused on crafting songs worthy of its dedicated fanbase. On tour in support of their latest record,, Thrice will perform at Warehouse Live this Friday.Wynonna has been a solo artist since 1991. After cutting her teeth as half of the Grammy-winning mother-daughter duo The Judds, the Kentucky native launched a solo career that immediately stuck thanks to her first three singles, “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw The Light” and “No One Else On Earth.” A few months after her induct into the Country Music Hall Of Fame being announced, Wynonna and her husband Cactus Moser will make their Heights Theater debut this Saturday and Sunday.Since 1972, pop-rock duo Daryl Hall and John Oates have released 17 studio albums, of which seven have been certified platinum and six have been certified gold by the RIAA. Even people born in the 2000s know at least of a few of the duo’s hits – which include “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” “Rich Girl” and “Private Eyes,” to name a few – despite the group’s output declining since the ‘80s. On tour in support of a new record that was teased last April, Hall and Oates will perform at The Woodlands Pavilion on Sunday night.Maroon 5’s debutwas a sleeper hit, garnering acclaim and churning out singles for three years after its release. Since then, the Los Angeles pop rock outfit has released seven studio albums and won three Grammy awards, and they’ve become a household name. On tour in support of their latest outing, the musical chameleons will perform at the Woodlands Pavilion on Tuesday night.