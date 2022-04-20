Houston Concert Watch 4/20: Testament, John Mayer and More

Happy 4/20, Houston. There are quite a few good concerts coming to town over the next week, so keep scrolling to see what’s on tap.Just one year shy of its 40th anniversary, Testament remains a fan favorite of thrash metal heads across generations. Its members may be getting long in the tooth, but the band and its music endure. Testament’s latest record – its 13th – was released to critical acclaim in 2020, and fans will be given the opportunity to see the the iconic quintet in a more intimate space when they perform at White Oak Music Hall tonight. Get there early to see Exodus and Death.Since the release ofin 2014, St. Paul and The Broken Bones have been darling children of vintage soul enthusiasts. Formed in Birmingham, the Southern blues outfit has written three records worth of retro gospel, complete with a pristine brass section. Vocalist Paul Janeway’s soulful vocals – which have been favorably compared to those of James Brown – helped catapult the band into the hearts of countless listeners over the last eight years. On tour in support of, St. Paul and The Broken Bones will perform at House Of Blues on Friday.Eve 6 is due for a comeback. Given the general public’s renewed interest in emo and pop punk, it’s a shame the California rockers haven been left out of the conversation. But we’re guessing lead vocalist Max Collins is fine with it, given his shift in tone over the past few years. The band hasn’t released a proper album since 2012, but last year’s EPshowcased a fiercer sound and far less corporate than their earlier work. Fans can hear Eve 6's new sound – and hopefully some hits like "Inside Out" – this Friday at Warehouse Live.After beginning his career humbly enough as a sensitive guy who wrote sweet songs and strummed an acoustic guitar, John Mayer branched out in the mid 2000s. The Connecticut native began incorporating blues into his music and released three fantastic albums in a row:and. On tour in support of last years’, Mayer will perform at Toyota Center on Saturday.