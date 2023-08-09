Houston Concert Watch 8/9: Boy George, Stevie Nicks and More

With talk of indictments at the (former) presidential level wafting through the summer air, I am reflecting on an afternoon 49 years ago today. I was waiting in line for a tour of the FBI building in Washington, D.C. (part of a National Lampoon’s Family Vacation-style trip) when I was approached by a vendor selling posters of Richard Nixon, standing nude (I assumed) behind a towel bearing the logo of the Watergate Hotel.
Naturally, being a wiseass teenager at the time, I bought one. A few minutes later, a figure bolted through the FBI doors hollering, “He quit! He quit!” A cheer erupted from the crowd. There was no doubt who he was. As Bob Dylan said, “Even the president of the United States / Sometimes must have to stand naked.” Right on, Bob.
Ticket Alert
Attention guitar geeks: Joe Bonamassa will be at the Smart Financial Centre on Saturday, October 28, in a concert billed as “The Guitar Event of the Year.” A Bonamassa show is not only an opportunity to hear solo after solo but a chance to check out his incredible collection of vintage guitars and amps, most of which will be on stage. Oh, and it will probably be kind of loud. As Joe himself describes things, “Overkill and potential hearing loss.”
Good seats are still available for the 50 Cent show on Thursday, August 24, at Toyota Center. The rapper is, like most heritage artists these days, celebrating the anniversary of a hit album. In this case, we’re talking the twentieth anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’. To sweeten the pot, Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will open.
And speaking of legendary rappers, LL Cool J will headline a Toyota Center show the next night, Friday, August 25. Also on the bill for the FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) tour are the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Goodie Mob, Juvenile and Rakim. Plenty of tickets are still up for grabs.
Shows This Week
For several years now, Daryl Hall has been inviting his musical friends to come over and jam, an experience that has been captured on the television series “Live from Daryl’s House.” Since 2007, Hall has played host to luminaries like Joe Walsh, Billy Gibbons and Aaron Neville. This summer, Hall is taking his “Daryl’s House” band on the road for a series of shows that will feature a bunch of Hall and Oates hits, along with some inspired covers. As a bonus, Todd Rundgren is opening the show, and – who knows? – he might stick around to do a couple of tunes with Hall later in the evening. Check it out tonight at the Smart Financial Centre.
When Boy George and Culture Club showed up on MTV in the early ‘80s, no one knew quite what to think. The story goes that Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, upon catching George’s act on television, said to Keith Richards, “Hey, check this chick out. She sounds just like Smokey Robinson!” The Stones eventually figured things out, as did millions of record buyers who sent Culture Club to the top of the charts. George and the Club will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, headlining a package show that also features fellow MTV alums Howard Jones (“No One is to Blame”) and Berlin (“Take My Breath Away”).
You can’t accuse Stevie Nicks of not looking out for her fans. After performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on her previous several swings through town, Nicks will be at Toyota Center on Saturday. An indoor show is always welcome this time of year, but even more so for the Nicks faithful, who frequently imitate Stevie’s distinctive look. With all those scarves, fingerless gloves, leather (and lace), corsets and top hats, it can get hot, particularly when one is twirling!
Like several other bands from the classic rock era, Foreigner no longer has any of its original members, at least on tour. Founder / guitarist Mick Jones is not on board for the current jaunt due to health issues, but the party line is that he will join the band periodically, when he is able to perform. Does it matter? Probably not, at least to the folks who show up for the band’s show on Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Foreigner will play all the hits, and front man Kelly Hansen promises that they will sound like the records (see Bob Ruggiero’s recent interview with Hansen).
Fellow hitmakers Loverboy will open, reuniting two bands who toured together over 40 years ago. And yes, Loverboy singer Mike Reno will still be wearing his trademark bandana / do-rag. Some things never change.