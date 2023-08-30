Houston Concert Watch 8/30: Lionel Richie, Earth Wind & Fire and More

Tonight marks the first appearance of a blue moon since 2020. What constitutes a blue moon? It is the second full moon in one month, something that happens periodically, due to the fact that a lunar cycle has a duration of just over 29 days. Depending on the calendar, sometimes an extra full moon can sneak into a month. Rather than offer a playlist of “moon” songs, how about “moon” artists? Here are some tunes to accompany this evening’s moon watching:
Moon Martin – Bad Case of Loving You (1979)
Moon Mullican – Don’t Ever Take My Picture Down (1950)
The Moonglows – Sincerely (1954)
Moon Zappa – Valley Girl (1982)
Keith Moon (with The Who) – Baba O’Riley (1971)
Ticket Alert
The presales begin today for the next leg of Peter Frampton’s “Never Say Never” tour, which will stop at the Smart Financial Center on Wednesday, November 15. Frampton played a farewell tour in 2019, prompted by the diagnosis of a degenerative muscle condition that doctors thought would end his guitar playing days. Fortunately, Frampton is doing better than expected, so he’s back on the road, making hay while the sun shines.
Beyoncé and Pink, two of the biggest (single) names in music, will be in Houston for stadium shows during September. The good news is that tickets are still available for Pink’s show at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 27.
The Beyoncé concerts at NRG Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24? Not so much. At last glance, seats were trading on the resale market at prices between $300 and $1,800. But if you really want to go nuts and splurge, space is available in a couple of exclusive areas right by the stage. Hanging out in Club Renaissance (complete with a bar) or either of the B-Hives will set you back around $3,500, minimum.
Concerts This Week
There’s something for everyone on Friday, starting with Maná at Toyota Center. The band played in Houston back in March, but popular demand prompted another local stop for the “Lindo y Quiero” tour. ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: Maná changed its name after two albums. The previous moniker was Sombrero Verde. Good call, vatos!
If heavy metal and hard rock are more to your taste, look no further than Yngwie Malmsteen at the House of Blues on Friday. The former guitar prodigy is now one of the grand old men of shred, but we still remember his in-flight meltdown on a 1988 trip to Japan. After being overserved with cognac, Malmsteen engaged in a verbal dustup with a flight attendant, at one point declaring, “You released the fucking fury!” The Swedish shredder subsequently found humor in the incident, titling one of his albums Unleash the Fury. As a bonus, Glenn Hughes, possessor of one of rock and roll’s great voices, will open with a set featuring songs from his tenure with Deep Purple.
Americana types will want to head for the Heights Theater on Friday for Jimmie Dale Gilmore and the West Texas Exiles, a band that includes Gilmore’s son Colin. Gilmore has always been drawn to collaborations, teaming up with Joe Ely and Butch Hancock in the Flatlanders during the ’70s and subsequently working with Dave Alvin and Ruthie Foster. This is about as Texas as it gets.
Old school soul / R&B is on the bill of fare Saturday night at Toyota Center when the “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour featuring Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire pulls into town. If ‘70s and ‘80s music is your jam, then this is your night. “Sail On,” “Easy,” “Three Times a Lady,” “Brickhouse,” “Shining Star,” “September,” “That’s the Way of the World” and “Boogie Wonderland”? I rest my case.
Ghost is a band that has riled up folks for years with its satanic vibe and what some might term sacrilegious characters (e.g. Papa Emeritus, a “demonic anti-Pope") played by front man Tobias Forge. The band performs at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday. And speaking of satanic, perpetual handful Glenn Danzig will be at the White Oak Music Hall on Sunday, performing his eponymously-named band’s first album in its entirety in celebration of the record’s 35th anniversary. The poster for the show features a horned goat-like beast nailed to a cross. I tell ya, it takes more and more to rile up the folks these days.